Martin Short's Daughter Katherine's Cause of Death Confirmed as Actor Mourns Child's Tragic Suicide

Split photo of Martin Short and Katherine Short.
Source: MEGA

Martin Short's daughter, Katherine, devastatingly took her own life at age 42 on February 23.

Profile Image

March 3 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Martin Short's daughter Katherine's heartbreaking cause of death has been confirmed.

The 42-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on February 23, according to a death certificate from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The document, which was obtained by TMZ, states Martin's only daughter was cremated on February 27 and "shot herself" at her California home. The death certificate also lists Katherine's occupation as a social work therapist and that she was never married.

Katherine Short Left a Suicide Note Before Taking Her Own Life

Image of Katherine Short died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Source: MEGA

Katherine Short died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

As OK! previously reported, Katherine was devastatingly found dead inside of her Hollywood Hills residence after officers from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene.

At the time, sources revealed to TMZ that Katherine had committed suicide.

Just days after Katherine's sad death, law enforcement insiders told the news outlet that Katherine was discovered behind a locked bedroom door with a suicide note and a gun nearby. Details of what Katherine wrote before taking her own life have not yet been disclosed to the public.

Martin Short 'Inconsolable' After Daughter Katherine's Suicide

Image of Katherine Short's suicide is a 'horror' for Martin Short and his two sons.
Source: MEGA

Katherine Short's suicide is a 'horror' for Martin Short and his two sons.

As for how Martin is handling the loss of his and late wife Nancy Dolman's adopted daughter, a source previously admitted the Only Murders in the Building actor is "inconsolable."

"This is as much of a horror to Martin and his sons, her brothers, as humanly possible," the insider told Daily Mail on February 25.

Martin Short

Katherine Short's Death 'Completely Shattered' Famous Dad

Image of Katherine Short was the eldest of Martin Short and Nancy Dolman's three children.
Source: MEGA

Katherine Short was the eldest of Martin Short and Nancy Dolman's three children.

"For someone who brings so much joy to so many, who is always trying to lift others up and make them laugh, this loss has completely shattered him," the confidant confessed of Martin — who also shares adopted sons Henry, 36, and Oliver, 39, with his late spouse.

The source continued, "He is gutted, and as you would expect, his closest friends are surrounding him with love and support," noting pals Steve Martin and Meryl Streep "are going to make sure to be there for him throughout this heartbreaking time."

Martin Short's Late Wife Nancy Dolman Died in 2010

Image of Martin Short and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, shared three adopted kids.
Source: MEGA

Martin Short and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, shared three adopted kids.

"Bringing his children into his world through adoption with his wife, Nancy, who passed away, was the greatest thing he has ever done, and to lose Katherine is just as bad and sad as it was to lose Nancy," the insider explained. "It is just a terrible time for Martin right now, but that is to be expected."

Katherine was the eldest of him and Nancy's three children. Martin was married to the Canadian actress for 30 years before she sadly passed away at age 58 in 2010 from ovarian cancer.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

