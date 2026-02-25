'Inconsolable' Martin Short's Friends Rallying Around Him After the 'Horror' of Daughter Katherine's Tragic Suicide: 'He's Gutted'

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Short is still reeling from his daughter Katherine's shocking suicide. Katherine died on February 23 at the age of 42 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While the Only Murders in the Building star, 75, has the support of his celebrity friends during this difficult time, he's "inconsolable."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Katherine Short died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"This is as much of a horror to Martin and his sons, her brothers, as humanly possible," an insider told Daily Mail on February 25. The comedian also shared sons Henry, 36, and Oliver, 39, with his late wife, Nancy, who died in 2010. "For someone who brings so much joy to so many, who is always trying to lift others up and make them laugh, this loss has completely shattered him," the source continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Martin Short's pal Steve Martin has been supporting him throughout the harrowing ordeal.

"He is gutted, and as you would expect, his closest friends are surrounding him with love and support," they shared. On Tuesday night, Martin and his pals, including Steven Spielberg, Kurt Russell and Eugene Levy, were spotted heading into Henry's home in Los Angeles. The Canadian entertainer's closest friends Steve Martin and Meryl Streep are also helping him and offering their support. "Both Steve and Meryl are going to make sure to be there for him throughout this heartbreaking time," the source also added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meryl Streep is also showing her love for Marin Short amid his family tragedy.

"Bringing his children into his world through adoption with his wife, Nancy, who passed away, was the greatest thing he has ever done, and to lose Katherine is just as bad and sad as it was to lose Nancy," they said. "It is just a terrible time for Martin right now, but that is to be expected." All three of his children were adopted with Nancy, whom he married in 1980 after meeting while working on the musical Godspell in 1972.

Source: MEGA Martin Short's wife, Nancy, died in 2010.