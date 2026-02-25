'Inconsolable' Martin Short's Friends Rallying Around Him After the 'Horror' of Daughter Katherine's Tragic Suicide: 'He's Gutted'
Feb. 25 2026, Published 4:39 p.m. ET
Martin Short is still reeling from his daughter Katherine's shocking suicide.
Katherine died on February 23 at the age of 42 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While the Only Murders in the Building star, 75, has the support of his celebrity friends during this difficult time, he's "inconsolable."
"This is as much of a horror to Martin and his sons, her brothers, as humanly possible," an insider told Daily Mail on February 25.
The comedian also shared sons Henry, 36, and Oliver, 39, with his late wife, Nancy, who died in 2010.
"For someone who brings so much joy to so many, who is always trying to lift others up and make them laugh, this loss has completely shattered him," the source continued.
"He is gutted, and as you would expect, his closest friends are surrounding him with love and support," they shared.
On Tuesday night, Martin and his pals, including Steven Spielberg, Kurt Russell and Eugene Levy, were spotted heading into Henry's home in Los Angeles.
The Canadian entertainer's closest friends Steve Martin and Meryl Streep are also helping him and offering their support. "Both Steve and Meryl are going to make sure to be there for him throughout this heartbreaking time," the source also added.
"Bringing his children into his world through adoption with his wife, Nancy, who passed away, was the greatest thing he has ever done, and to lose Katherine is just as bad and sad as it was to lose Nancy," they said. "It is just a terrible time for Martin right now, but that is to be expected."
All three of his children were adopted with Nancy, whom he married in 1980 after meeting while working on the musical Godspell in 1972.
Katherine battled mental health problems for several years and also checked into treatment facilities multiple times before she passed on.
The Prince of Egypt actor also canceled his upcoming tour dates after his daughter's death. He was set to appear with the Cheaper by the Dozen star, 80, on their ongoing comedy tour in Milwaukee, Wisc., on February 27.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Steve Martin & Martin Short's show, originally scheduled for Friday, February 27th in Milwaukee, has been postponed," a statement on the venue's website read. "Tickets will be honored for a future rescheduled date. We will be in contact with further news when it is available."
The duo was also going to perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on Saturday; however, that show has also been suspended.