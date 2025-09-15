or
Selena Gomez Catches Costar Martin Short Texting Rumored Girlfriend Meryl Streep at the 2025 Emmys: Watch the Cute Moment

Photo of Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez and a photo of Meryl Streep
Source: cbs;mega

Meryl Streep didn't attend the 2025 Emmys alongside her 'Only Murders in the Building' costars.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 15 2025, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Martin Short and Steve Martin attended the 2025 Emmys together, but the former still had rumored girlfriend Meryl Streep on his mind while sitting in the audience at the Sunday, September 14, awards show in Los Angeles.

In a viral video, Short was seen smiling while looking at his phone as Martin says something to him. The interaction was witnessed by their Only Murders in the Building costar Selena Gomez, who was sitting next to Martin and her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

Martin Short Texts Meryl Streep at the 2025 Emmys

The Rare Beauty founder then leaned over to her beau and made an "aww" face and told Blanco, "He's texting Meryl."

Neither Short nor Streep have commented on their speculated romance, which made headlines last year when they held hands at the Season 4 premiere of Only Murders in the Building, which the Oscar winner is a guest star on.

The Hollywood icons were seen out together on several more occasions since then but have still yet to confirm the dating rumors.

Inside the Costars' Rumored Romance

Photo of Martin Short was seen texting Meryl Streep while he was at the 2025 Emmys.
Source: mega

Martin Short was seen texting Meryl Streep while he was at the 2025 Emmys.

According to an insider, the stars had been friends for years, but "they became very close when they started filming" the Hulu series, in which the Devil Wears Prada lead, 76, plays the comedian's onscreen love interest.

"She thinks it’s silly to call Martin her boyfriend, and besides, she doesn’t think it’s anyone’s business," the source told a news outlet of their dynamic. "What they have is special. It works for them."

MORE ON:
Martin Short

Martin Short Raves Over the Oscar-Winning Actress

Photo of a source claimed the stars knew each other for years, but things didn't turn romantic until the Oscar winner joined 'Only Murders in the Building.'
Source: mega

A source claimed the stars knew each other for years, but things didn't turn romantic until the Oscar winner joined 'Only Murders in the Building.'

Ahead of the Season 5 premiere of OMITB, Short, 75, was asked what "surprised" him the most about Streep when she joined the comedy show.

"I think just how easy she is, how loose she is. She doesn't carry any of her 21 Oscar nominations to the set," he told the reporter. "She has a right to be a diva. And she's just so polite and fun and generous."

In Season 4, Streep's second of the show, the pair's characters got married.

Their Past Dating History

Photo of Short and Streep were seen holding hands at the 2024 premiere of 'OMITB' Season 4.
Source: mega

Short and Streep were seen holding hands at the 2024 premiere of 'OMITB' Season 4.

Streep married sculptor Don Gummer in 1978, and the two went on to welcome four children. In 2023, it was revealed they had separated, having not been seen together since 2018.

The Mars Attacks! star married actress Nancy Dolman in 1980, whom he shared three kids with. Dolman passed away in 2010 at age 58 from ovarian cancer.

