NEWS Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Step Out for Rare Public Appearances on Separate Coasts Source: MEGA Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen live very private lives as adults. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 5 2025, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have things covered on both coasts! The famous twins, 39, doubled down on rare public appearances this week as they stepped out separately in New York City and Los Angeles for two different star-studded occasions. While Mary-Kate enjoyed herself at the US Open on Wednesday night, September 3, in NYC, Ashley and her husband, Louis Eisner, attended the YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday evening, September 4.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Emerge in Public on Separate Coasts

Source: MEGA Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen retired from acting at an early age and founded their own fashion label.

In photos obtained by a news publication, Mary-Kate could be seen sitting in the crowd with a friend at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y., for Day 11 of the annual tennis tournament. Mary-Kate embraced her classic boho style for the outing in a printed kaftan, which she layered over a timeless white button-up shirt. She accessorized with a silver necklace and chunky rings, while wearing natural makeup and keeping her hair down in loose waves.

Ashley Olsen Supports Her Husband Louis Eisner at His Dad's Charity Gala

Source: MEGA Ashley Olsen married her husband, Louis Eisner, in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Ashley styled a dress from the twins' designer brand The Row, as she posed on the red carpet in Southern California with Louis and his parents, Lisa and Eric Eisner, for an event honoring her father-in-law's charity, as seen in pictures obtained by the news outlet. Young Eisner Scholars "identifies high-potential students from low-income communities in Los Angeles, New York City, and rural Appalachian North Carolina, and provides them with the long-term support, resources, and educational access required for success through high school, college, and career," according to the organization's website.

Elizabeth Olsen Joins Sister Ashley at YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Olsen, 36, is the younger sister of Mary Kate and Ashley, 39.

Elizabeth Olsen Doesn't 'Compete' With Twins Mary Kate and Ashley's 'Partnership'

Source: MEGA Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen hardly step out in public compared to other Hollywood stars.