Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Step Out for Rare Public Appearances on Separate Coasts
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have things covered on both coasts!
The famous twins, 39, doubled down on rare public appearances this week as they stepped out separately in New York City and Los Angeles for two different star-studded occasions.
While Mary-Kate enjoyed herself at the US Open on Wednesday night, September 3, in NYC, Ashley and her husband, Louis Eisner, attended the YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday evening, September 4.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Mary-Kate could be seen sitting in the crowd with a friend at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y., for Day 11 of the annual tennis tournament.
Mary-Kate embraced her classic boho style for the outing in a printed kaftan, which she layered over a timeless white button-up shirt. She accessorized with a silver necklace and chunky rings, while wearing natural makeup and keeping her hair down in loose waves.
Ashley Olsen Supports Her Husband Louis Eisner at His Dad's Charity Gala
Meanwhile, Ashley styled a dress from the twins' designer brand The Row, as she posed on the red carpet in Southern California with Louis and his parents, Lisa and Eric Eisner, for an event honoring her father-in-law's charity, as seen in pictures obtained by the news outlet.
Young Eisner Scholars "identifies high-potential students from low-income communities in Los Angeles, New York City, and rural Appalachian North Carolina, and provides them with the long-term support, resources, and educational access required for success through high school, college, and career," according to the organization's website.
Elizabeth Olsen Joins Sister Ashley at YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala
Mary-Kate and Ashley's younger sister, Elizabeth, 36, was also in attendance at the star-studded gala.
Other Hollywood guests included Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Jennifer Lopez, Don Johnson, Jason Bateman, Shaboozey, Ryan Seacrest and more.
The Olsen sisters' outings come months after Elizabeth made rare comments about her older siblings — who live extremely private lives — during a guest appearance on the Today show back in March while promoting her thriller film The Assessment.
Elizabeth Olsen Doesn't 'Compete' With Twins Mary Kate and Ashley's 'Partnership'
"I'm one of six. I loved it, especially being the baby. I really enjoyed it," Elizabeth expressed.
Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth have an older brother Trent, 41. They also have a younger half-sister, Courtney, 28, and half-brother, Jake, 27.
Speaking specifically about her older twin sisters, Elizabeth declared: "I also really admire the partnership that they have and don’t compete with it, in a way. It’s something different. It’s a really interesting thing to watch. I admire it. It’s a different kind of connection."