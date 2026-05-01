Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen All Smiles While Rocking Coordinating Looks During Rare NYC Outing

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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen surprised fans when they stepped out for a rare public outing in New York City on Thursday, April 30. The famous 39-year-old twins, who have opted for a private life after retiring from acting, were all smiles as they had lunch with a friend in Manhattan.

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The Sisters Wore Similar Looks

Source: mega Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were seen out for lunch in NYC on Thursday, April 30.

In photos, the So Little Time alums rocked coordinating looks, both donning long coats, scarves, alligator handbags and sunglasses, all in neutral, earthy colors. While Ashley rocked dark, wide-legged trousers, her sibling stuck to a classic pair of straight-leg jeans.

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Are the Olsens Attending the 2026 Met Gala?

Source: mega The twins last attended the Met Gala in 2019.

The sighting had people wondering whether either of the stars will attend the 2026 Met Gala, which takes place on Monday, May 4, in NYC. Though they haven't been to the star-studded event recently, they have gone numerous times over the years both separately and together, with their last being in 2019. That year, the girls matched in black leather ensembles with gold accents.

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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Run a Fashion Line

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Source: mega The sisters left acting behind to focus on fashion.

Since leaving Hollywood behind, the Olsens have been focused on their successful fashion line, The Row. The brand even won American Accessory Designer of the Year at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards. "To our individual buyers, you have been our guiding light for the past 20 years now," Mary-Kate gushed in their acceptance speech. "To our amazing customers who truly give us the opportunity to do what we love, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you."

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Inside the Stars' Personal Lives

Source: mega Ashley Olsen shares one son with husband Louis Eisner.

Mary-Kate also gave a shout-out to their loved ones, gushing, "Thank you for giving us the love and kindness that allows us to show up to work each day." Ashley married artist Louis Eisner in 2022, and the following year, she gave birth to their son, Otto, whom she also keeps away from the spotlight. (Neither of the twins even have their own social media accounts.)

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Mary-Kate Olsen Ended Her First Marriage

Source: mega Mary-Kate Olsen filed for divorce from Olivier Sarközy in 2020.