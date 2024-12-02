12 Celebrities Who Have Never Had Social Media Accounts: Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe and More
Brad Pitt
Aside from hating his popularity, Brad Pitt also detests social media.
He told E! News he could survive without a social media page, explaining, "Well, I never say never. Life's pretty good without it. I don't see the point. And if I'd have that in my younger days, I'd have used it. Because I felt quite used, and completely misunderstood, and misread, and not given the benefit of the doubt."
Bradley Cooper
Daniel Radcliffe
In 2016, Daniel Radcliffe shared with TimesTalk what he thought about the internet.
"I think Twitter is great for certain things and certain people, there are people I really enjoy reading on Twitter. But I don't know why anyone in my position would ever be on it," the Harry Potter star said.
George Clooney
George Clooney questioned celebrities' use of social media during his 2013 interview with Esquire.
He explained, "Because first of all, the worst thing you can do is make yourself more available, right? Because you're going to be available to everybody. But also Twitter. So one drunken night, you come home and you've had two too many drinks and you're watching TV and somebody pisses you off, and you go 'Ehhhhh' and fight back. And you go to sleep, and you wake up in the morning and your career is over. Or you're an a------. Or all the things you might think in the quiet of your drunken evening are suddenly blasted around the entire world before you wake up."
The ER alum shared a similar sentiment at the Toronto Film Festival, saying he would rather have "a rectal examination on live TV by a fellow with cold hands" than launch a Facebook page.
Kate Winslet
"I don't think so," Kate Winslet said when asked if she would ever launch a social media page to share her "goodness" online. “Ahm…Isn’t it just a distraction?” the Titanic actress continued. “But how can I honestly still look at my children and say, ‘I’m not sure it’s a good idea if I had it myself.’”
Asked if social media is "off-limits" in their household, Winslet responded: "Yes, it is."
Mark Harmon
Mark Harmon is so private that he avoids social media altogether.
The former NCIS actor revealed to TV Insider that he and his wife, Pam Dawber, have always wanted to maintain their privacy.
"It's who we are. We stay home. A lot. I'm not a Twitter guy or a Facebook guy. Our sons aren't into that either. Pam and I have both made a living in this business, and still, there's a part of that that's just not natural," he stated.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have constantly shared their thoughts about social media in their interviews.
In 2011, Ashley said Twitter — now X — gave her "so much anxiety."
"We've spent our whole lives trying to not let people have that accessibility, so it would go against everything we've done in our lives to not be in the public," Mary-Kate added in a conversation with Vogue.
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock said, "We're not representing our lives truthfully. I will not take a selfie that I can't erase. I don't post or do any of that stuff."
Scarlett Johansson
Despite having a massive empire, Scarlett Johansson could not share more of herself online.
"I don't have a Facebook or a Twitter account," Johansson told Interview. "I can't think of anything I'd rather do less than have to continuously share details of my everyday life."
