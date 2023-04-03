Mary Trump Declares Leslie Stahl's '60 Minutes' Interview With Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A 'One-Off Atrocity'

Trump wasn't the only critic of Stahl, as several people voiced their opinion on social media.

“Stahl interviewed Greene as if she were just another someone unusual member of Congress with some out-there ideas,” one person wrote. “Showed MTG some of her worst stuff, and MTG just waved it away, and Stahl let it all slide.”

“Don’t get me wrong: I respect Leslie Stahl. But that interview she just did with Marjorie Taylor Greene was truly terrible,” Victor Shi added. “Little to no pushback. She let MTG get away with lie after lie.”