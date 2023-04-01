Stormy Daniels Weighs In On Donald Trump's Indictment, Admits She's 'Scared' For Her Safety

"Trump is no longer untouchable," Daniels told a news outlet. "A person in power is not exempt from the law. And no matter what your job is, or what your bank account says, you're held accountable for the things you've said and done, and justice is served."

"It's bittersweet. He's done so much worse that he should have been taken down [for] before. I am fully aware of the insanity of it, being a porn star. But it's also poetic; this p**** grabbed back," she continued, referring to the former commander-in-chief’s offensive quote "Grab 'em by the pussy."