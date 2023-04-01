Stormy Daniels Postpones Interview With Piers Morgan 'Due To Security Issues' Following Donald Trump Indictment
Stormy Daniels had been set to sit down with TalkTV personality Piers Morgan for her first interview since Donald Trump's bombshell indictment, however, the adult film star was forced to reschedule after facing security concerns.
"UPDATE: Unfortunately, Stormy Daniels has had to suddenly postpone our interview tonight due to some security issues that have arisen," Morgan tweeted on Friday, March 31. "Hope she’s OK."
Details on the "security issues" in question have not yet been announced.
This comes one day after a grand jury voted to indict Trump following the Manhattan District Attorney's investigation surrounding a $130,000 payment made to Daniels on the day before the 2016 election.
This will make the embattled businessman the first former President of the United States to face criminal charges. Although the 76-year-old not been arrested as of yet, it's been reported "the Secret Service is preparing to bring the former president to his court appearance on Tuesday in Manhattan" for arraignment.
As OK! previously reported, Trump has since taken to social media with a series of furious rants, slamming "corrupt democrat prosecutors" and the "disgraceful charge" they brought against him.
"The Judge 'assigned' to my Witch Hunt Case, a 'Case' that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME," Trump wrote via Truth Social on Friday, March 31. "His name is Juan Manuel Marchan, was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who 'railroaded' my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a 'plea' deal (Plead GUILTY, even if you are not, 90 DAYS, fight us in Court, 10 years (life!) in jail. He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn't 'plead,' VICIOUSLY. APPEALING!"
However, Daniels has been cool and collected following the news of the charges, seemingly sipping her champagne and cracking jokes on social media.
"Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond," the 44-year-old wrote via Twitter. "Also don't want to spill my champagne."
As OK! previously reported, Trump and Daniels met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif., in 2006, and engaged in a physical affair.
Years later, the ex-prez reportedly instructed former lawyer Michael Cohen to shell out $130,000 in "hush money" to the porn star.
The Manhattan DA had been investigating whether or not Trump falsified records in connection with reimbursements that were later doled out to Cohen.
