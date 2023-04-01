Stormy Daniels Postpones Interview With Piers Morgan 'Due To Security Issues' Following Donald Trump Indictment

As OK! previously reported, Trump has since taken to social media with a series of furious rants, slamming "corrupt democrat prosecutors" and the "disgraceful charge" they brought against him.

"The Judge 'assigned' to my Witch Hunt Case, a 'Case' that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME," Trump wrote via Truth Social on Friday, March 31. "His name is Juan Manuel Marchan, was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who 'railroaded' my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a 'plea' deal (Plead GUILTY, even if you are not, 90 DAYS, fight us in Court, 10 years (life!) in jail. He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn't 'plead,' VICIOUSLY. APPEALING!"