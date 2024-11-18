Royal Bombshell: Masked Men Raid Windsor Castle as William, Kate and Their Children Slept — King Charles Not in Residence
Windsor Castle was horrifically raided my masked men — who were luckily only after farm vehicles.
Two male suspects allegedly broke through a barrier at the royal residence before hopping a six-foot fence to get inside the property.
The intruders were simply set on stealing equipment from Shaw Farm, as they took off in a pick-up truck and on a quad bike that were stored inside of a barn at the estate. The incident was said to have occurred on Sunday, October 13.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were fortunately not at Windsor Castle at the time, as they only tend to live there two days a week and His Majesty was in Scotland, with his wife believed to be at a spa in India ahead of the couple's tour of Australia and Samoa.
Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children, however, were asleep at Adelaide Cottage — only about a half-mile or five minutes away.
The security breach was likely terrifying for the heir to the throne and his family, as his and the Princess of Wales' kids, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, are all quite young, and the royal brood often uses the since-wrecked gate since it is the nearest exit to their home.
- Queen Elizabeth's Security Dilemma! Fake Priest Cons His Way Into Staying The Night Near Windsor Castle
- Armed Teen Says He Wants To Assassinate Queen Elizabeth II In Chilling Video Reportedly Sent To Friends Before Windsor Castle Intruder Was Arrested On Christmas Day
- 'Heartthrobs' of the Crown: Kate Middleton and Prince William Defy Royal Protocol as They Act Like 'Teenagers in Love' Amid 'Thriving Romance'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"They must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while," a source admitted to a news publication of the masked men. "They would have to have known the vehicles were stored there before they broke in and known when was the best time to get and escape without being caught."
"There are alarms at Windsor Castle but the first time anyone knew there was a break-in was when they crashed through the security barrier at Shaw Farm Gate exit," the insider confessed.
The confidante continued: "The barrier has needed to be replaced as it was so badly damaged. It was a Sunday night on a school week so the young princes and princess would have been tucked [up] in bed at Adelaide Cottage, just around the corner but still in the grounds."
A spokesman for Thames Valley Police confirmed details of the situation on Sunday night, November 17, explaining: "At around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor."
"Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area," the representative detailed. "No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing."
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession at Windsor Castle started at the Shaw Farm Gate. Prince William, his wife Kate, and their family have been living at Adelaide Cottage since the summer of 2022.
The Sun spoke to a source about the masked men breaking into Windsor Castle.