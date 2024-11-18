or
OK Magazine
Royal Bombshell: Masked Men Raid Windsor Castle as William, Kate and Their Children Slept — King Charles Not in Residence

Photo of Windsor Castle; picture of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids.
Source: MEGA

Windsor Castle suffered a scary security breach last month.

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 8:19 a.m. ET

Windsor Castle was horrifically raided my masked men — who were luckily only after farm vehicles.

Two male suspects allegedly broke through a barrier at the royal residence before hopping a six-foot fence to get inside the property.

masked men raid windsor castle william kate children asleep farm
Source: MEGA

Pictured: Shaw Farm gate entrance of Windsor Castle one month after the intrusion.

The intruders were simply set on stealing equipment from Shaw Farm, as they took off in a pick-up truck and on a quad bike that were stored inside of a barn at the estate. The incident was said to have occurred on Sunday, October 13.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were fortunately not at Windsor Castle at the time, as they only tend to live there two days a week and His Majesty was in Scotland, with his wife believed to be at a spa in India ahead of the couple's tour of Australia and Samoa.

masked men raid windsor castle william kate children asleep farm
Source: MEGA

Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three young children were asleep only five minutes away from where the masked men broke into Windsor Castle.

Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children, however, were asleep at Adelaide Cottage — only about a half-mile or five minutes away.

The security breach was likely terrifying for the heir to the throne and his family, as his and the Princess of Wales' kids, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, are all quite young, and the royal brood often uses the since-wrecked gate since it is the nearest exit to their home.

masked men raid windsor castle william kate children asleep farm
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were not home at the time of the intrusion.

Prince William

"They must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while," a source admitted to a news publication of the masked men. "They would have to have known the vehicles were stored there before they broke in and known when was the best time to get and escape without being caught."

"There are alarms at Windsor Castle but the first time anyone knew there was a break-in was when they crashed through the security barrier at Shaw Farm Gate exit," the insider confessed.

The confidante continued: "The barrier has needed to be replaced as it was so badly damaged. It was a Sunday night on a school week so the young princes and princess would have been tucked [up] in bed at Adelaide Cottage, just around the corner but still in the grounds."

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police confirmed details of the situation on Sunday night, November 17, explaining: "At around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor."

masked men raid windsor castle william kate children asleep farm
Source: MEGA

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed the news on Sunday, November 17.

"Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area," the representative detailed. "No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing."

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession at Windsor Castle started at the Shaw Farm Gate. Prince William, his wife Kate, and their family have been living at Adelaide Cottage since the summer of 2022.

The Sun spoke to a source about the masked men breaking into Windsor Castle.

