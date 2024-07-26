Is That You, Queen Elizabeth? Late Matriarch's 'Lost' Ghost Caught on Camera at Windsor Castle: Photos
Is Queen Elizabeth haunting Windsor Castle almost two years after she died at 96 years old?
According to a royal fan, who was on the premises as the building is open to the public, the late monarch was apparently captured in some snapshots they had taken.
RadarOnline.com reported the visitor spotted a white "flash" in their lens while taking the picture inside the castle.
“I’m not a believer in anything beyond the grave, but I don’t think there’s any arguing with these images," they told the outlet. “I am fully aware people will say this could be a trick of the lens or a light flash or whatever, but I’ve looked into it and it’s highly unlikely the form in my image is any of that. It’s clearly the Queen’s spirit, and she looks so unsettled – you can tell by the expression on her ‘face.' She looks like she’s in limbo and lost."
They added, “I’m a royalist and it was sad for me to think she is wandering around forever dressed in one of the outfits she used to wear on state visits – you can see she’s got the old handbag, coat and hat. I’m stunned I captured this. And it’s no wonder she’s troubled – look at the mess her family is in. She used to be the glue that held that institution together, and she now looks tortured over what is happening to it.”
It wouldn't out of the realm of possibilities, as various royal properties are said to be haunted, including Prince William and Kate Middleton's country home, Amner Hall.
"When the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales moved into Anmer Hall, it’s more or less on the Sandringham Estate, there was a ghost there of a Catholic priest that lived there and was hanged, drawn and quartered for high treason, and for some reason, has returned to his home," historian Richard Felix revealed on an episode of "Hello! A Right Royal Podcast."
"Although he was executed in York, they’ve actually heard his voice. And they have seen the ghost of what they say is a priest wandering around Anmer Hall. Before the Waleses moved in, they were warned about the ghost, and the comment was, I presume, from Prince William, he said, 'No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?'" Felix added.
As The Royal Observer previously reported, Felix's spirit is likely Henry Walpole, a Catholic Jesuit priest of the era who resided at the estate and was eventually executed in 1595 for refusing to swear religious allegiance to Elizabeth I as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.
It's also been claimed that Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret saw a ghost at Windsor Castle, which was believed to be their mother.
“The Queen’s footsteps can be heard on the bare floorboards, before her striking presence appears," Visit Britain claims about seeing supernatural occurrences in Windsor Castle's library.