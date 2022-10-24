Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Take Over Windsor Castle If They 'Decide To Return To The U.K.': Report

Another expert Kinsey Schofield commented on Meghan's behavior.

"Part of me wonders if Meghan constantly evaluating what Prince William and Catherine had versus what she was offered is what initially instigated the Windsor Castle pursuits," she pointed out. "It is clear that Meghan wants to be seen as a princess, and a princess needs a castle."

"Windsor Castle had always been a sacred escape for Queen Elizabeth," added Schofield. "And based on the amount of drama that the Sussexes had caused in such a short amount of time, I don't think the queen wanted them right under her nose."