No. 1 Girl Dad! Jason Kelce's Cutest Moments With His and Wife Kylie's 3 Kids: Photos
Has anyone checked on Jason Kelce lately?
As a father of three daughters below the age of five, his life is most certainly hectic both on and off the football field.
The Philadelphia Eagles center shares his adorable children — Wyatt, 4, Elliotte "Ellie," 2, and Bennett, turning 1 on February 23 — with his wife, Kylie Kelce, whom he tied the knot with in 2018.
Jason, Kylie and their little ones recently met up with Mickey and Minnie!
The family visited Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., before cheering on their dad and husband as he played in the NFL Pro Bowl Games on Sunday, February 4.
In October 2023, Wyatt and Ellie made a special appearance on Travis Kelce, or as his nieces like to call him "Uncle Travvy," and his older brother Jason's podcast, "New Heights."
At the time, Travis — who is dating Taylor Swift — admitted the girls' surprise presence on the show "made" his day.
"Here for the Rita’s and obstacle courses with dad after practice," Kylie joked in the caption of an August 2023 upload, which featured a photo of the family-of-five at Novacare Eagles Training Complex ahead of the NFL's most recent season.
In May 2023, Wyatt and Ellie adorably posed with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, awarded to the winner of the NBA finals.
And while Jason famously plays football, the impressive trophy hilariously landed in his hands after he snubbed the award when discussing the greatest trophies in all of sports.
"Pretty Surreal moment at the Kelce household this weekend. Never in a million years did I think I’d hold the Larry O’Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!! Unbelievable honor to see it in person. The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it’s actually massive!! It’s incredible seeing it at feeling the weight and heft. The girls were very interested in it haha," he captioned the sweet snap.
The Kelces won Halloween 2022!
"Straight outta the hundred acre woods.Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, and Kanga (with Roo)," Kylie wrote alongside a picture of her precious brood.
At the time, Kylie was pregnant with baby Bennett.
"Cherishing moments like these," Kylie gushed in the caption of an August 2022 post, which featured her husband smiling wide while wearing his Eagles jersey and holding Ellie in his arms, as Wyatt proudly posed next to her dad.
Bring back mullet man!
Jason iconically rocked the funky hairdo while holding Wyatt as a baby in March 2020.