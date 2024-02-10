No. 1 Girl Dad! Jason Kelce's Cutest Moments With His and Wife Kylie's 3 Kids: Photos

In May 2023, Wyatt and Ellie adorably posed with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, awarded to the winner of the NBA finals.

And while Jason famously plays football, the impressive trophy hilariously landed in his hands after he snubbed the award when discussing the greatest trophies in all of sports.

"Pretty Surreal moment at the Kelce household this weekend. Never in a million years did I think I’d hold the Larry O’Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!! Unbelievable honor to see it in person. The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it’s actually massive!! It’s incredible seeing it at feeling the weight and heft. The girls were very interested in it haha," he captioned the sweet snap.