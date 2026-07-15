Matt Damon Makes Heartbreaking Admission About His Family as He Enters 'New Phase of Life'

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Matt Damon opened up about what he struggles with when it comes to his family in a candid interview. The actor recently spoke to People ahead of the release of his much-anticipated movie, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, on July 17. He expressed that as much as he enjoys working on set, he's also trying to be more present with his family these days. Damon shares daughters Isabella, 20, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15, with his wife, Luciana Barroso, 49.

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Source: MEGA Matt Damon says he trying to be 'mindful' as he prepares to be an empty-nester.

He is also the stepfather to Barroso’s daughter Alexia, 27, from her previous marriage to Arbello Barroso. He said that he's in a “new phase of life” as his two younger daughters get closer to leaving home. “Having two older kids who are out of the nest and knowing how fast these final years go, we’re trying to be mindful of holding onto what we can,” he told the outlet.

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Matt Damon Is Finally Learning to Live in the Present

Source: MEGA Matt Damon has previously opened up about struggling to live in the present.

The 55-year-old star has previously spoken up about how much he has struggled to live in the now throughout his life. “I think about it a lot, especially as my kids are getting older: really trying to be here now,” he told GQ in an interview. “And it’s hard for me to do that. And I think maybe that has to do with my own nature. It also has to do with this career where you’re always trying to figure out what’s ahead because it’s such an uncertain business and a pretty ruthless one. Those kinds of things have conspired to, I think, maybe take me out of where I am, more than I’d like,” he added.

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Source: MEGA Matt Damon said he is learning to live intentionally now.

Now, however, he revealed to People that he has gone through quite a change in perspective. “I just try to think about what I can control and what I can’t,” he said in the interview. “And instead of railing against the gods about things that I can’t control, being fastidious and intentional about what I can and accepting what I can’t,” he added, referring to his character King Odysseus in The Odyssey daring to defy the Gods on his journey back home to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son, Telemachus (Tom Holland).

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Matt Damon Reflected on the 'Incredible Journey' of His Career

Source: MEGA Matt Damon said he is at 'peace' with his life these days.

The Interstellar star also told the outlet that during his initial years in Hollywood, he kind of shared Odysseus’ mindset. “I think starting out as an actor, you have to feel that way a little bit because the odds are so long against you. You need to have that kind of defy-the-gods mentality to go into this life, because it’s a bit of the circus life, and it’s not a normal way to go,” he said. “But at this stage of my life I feel a lot more at peace,” Damon added.

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Source: MEGA Matt Damon said his career had been an 'incredible journey.'