Matt Damon Refuses to 'Toss' His Friendship With Prince Harry 'Aside' to Please Prince William
Matt Damon and Prince Harry are developing a close bond, but the actor's budding friendship with Prince William could worsen the siblings' rivalry.
According to a source, Damon is being “wooed by both of them right now, which puts him in a very difficult position.”
An insider told an outlet that Damon was invited to attend a gathering at Buckingham Palace, but he has conflicted feelings about it.
The source shared the event “certainly appeals to him,” but he also has a “relationship with Harry and isn’t going to just toss him aside because William’s holding out these shiny offers.”
OK! previously reported experts believe William and Kate Middleton are focused on the princess' remission journey instead of their rift with the Duke of Sussex.
"The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."
"She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other," he added.
In Harry & Meghan and Spare, the Sussexes threw jabs at the Waleses' marriage and their character.
"Harry portrayed her as cold and unwelcoming to [his wife] Meghan Markle in [his memoir] Spare, when he painted an extremely damaging picture of the royal family," commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained.
"The memoir is soon to be released in paperback and his allegations will surface again, though fortunately, he will not be adding to the volume or promoting it," Fitzwilliams noted. "He knows perfectly well how damaging it has been."
As the Sussexes continue to pursue opportunities in the U.S., the future queen is slowly returning to the spotlight.
"We have recently seen encouraging signs of Catherine’s recovery," he explained. "Her focus, as she has said, is being ‘cancer free.’ The Wales family has had a tremendously difficult year."
"She has finished her course of preventative chemotherapy. William, while carrying out some royal engagements, has been tremendously supportive… [But] Catherine will wish to avoid anything that promotes negative energy," Fitzwilliams noted.
Due to the severity of Kate's condition, the Waleses and Middletons have spent the past few months caring for the Princess of Wales.
"Catherine has pursued peace over the last year," royal commentator and podcaster Kinsey Schofield stated. "[But] Harry and Meghan are not on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ radar right now. Catherine is focused on her health and family. Harry and Meghan’s relentless exploits are irrelevant to them at this point."
"Even with Catherine currently in the clear … the reality is that cancer has taken a toll on King Charles," Schofield claimed, referring to the monarch who is still undergoing cancer treatment.
Despite the tension between them, the Sussexes released a statement in support of Kate shortly after she announced she had cancer.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said.
Sources spoke to In Touch.