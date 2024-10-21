Matt Damon Refuses to 'Toss' His Friendship With Prince Harry 'Aside' to Please Prince William

OK! previously reported experts believe William and Kate Middleton are focused on the princess' remission journey instead of their rift with the Duke of Sussex.

"The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."

"She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other," he added.