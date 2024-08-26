What Happened to Matt Gaetz's Face? See His Shocking Transformation

The public made fun of Gaetz and brutally mocked the congressman for his plump cheekbones, arched eyebrows and stiff face at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis. His wrinkle-free face made headlines, with most commenters trolling him for allegedly using "too much Botox and fillers."

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman, who has not worked with Gaetz, shared his opinion in an interview with .

"It's too heavy in the forehead and not lateral enough to prevent Spock Eye," he explained. "Plus, the glabellar injections [the vertical lines between the eyebrows] use an older technique that pushes the brow down and makes him look more menacing than usual. He also has lid ptosis bilaterally."

Dr. Hartman noted that the overuse of neuromodulators in the forehead can cause such a look.

In addition, he speculated Gaetz could have used laser resurfacing or a chemical peel to make his skin look tighter.