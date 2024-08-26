What Happened to Matt Gaetz's Face? See His Shocking Transformation
April 2019
Florida congressman Matt Gaetz maintained a dapper look when he attended the 2019 White House Correspondents Association Annual Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel.
July 2019
The 42-year-old lawyer wore a royal blue formal outfit during an event in Washington, D.C.
April 2020
Gaetz spoke with the reporters following a meeting with Donald Trump at the White House.
July 2020
The U.S. representative presented a clean look when he spoke at an Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee hearing.
July 2021
Gaetz visited the Hilton Melbourne Beach Oceanfront Hotel as part of his Florida Man Freedom Tour. He aimed to "band together and celebrate being Floridians" through the event.
July 2022
The politician gave a speech at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit 2022 in Florida.
August 2022
Gaetz started showing small physical changes at the CPAC Texas 2022 conference.
January 2023
The representative joined a U.S. House Committee meeting of the committee in Washington, D.C.
December 2023
Far from what he had always looked like, Gaetz debuted a buzzworthy look at a House Committee on Armed Services hearing. Social media users noticed his eyebrows looked more impacted and arched than usual.
July 2024
The public made fun of Gaetz and brutally mocked the congressman for his plump cheekbones, arched eyebrows and stiff face at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis. His wrinkle-free face made headlines, with most commenters trolling him for allegedly using "too much Botox and fillers."
Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman, who has not worked with Gaetz, shared his opinion in an interview with .
"It's too heavy in the forehead and not lateral enough to prevent Spock Eye," he explained. "Plus, the glabellar injections [the vertical lines between the eyebrows] use an older technique that pushes the brow down and makes him look more menacing than usual. He also has lid ptosis bilaterally."
Dr. Hartman noted that the overuse of neuromodulators in the forehead can cause such a look.
In addition, he speculated Gaetz could have used laser resurfacing or a chemical peel to make his skin look tighter.