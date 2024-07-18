While Gaetz reaffirmed his support for former President Donald Trump and criticized President Joe Biden on Wednesday, July 17, spectators were more intrigued by his physical appearance than his political commentary.

One critic on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared several images to make a stark comparison, stating, "Matt Gaetz somehow simultaneously looks like Spock from the original Star Trek and Nicolas Cage from Longlegs."

"He looks like Beavis and Butthead," another added.

A third user joked, "When the plastic surgeon tells you he has a fridge full of Botox that’s about to expire."