Anthony Anderson Roasts Congressman Matt Gaetz for New 'Young' Look After He Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors at Republican National Convention
Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Anthony Anderson took some jabs at the controversy surrounding Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz's obvious new look and alleged use of plastic surgery.
"Now, if you’re not familiar with Matt Gaetz — this is what he usually looks like,” Anderson said as a photo of Gaetz from several days ago appeared onscreen.
“And this is what he looked like last night,” Anderson continued as a screenshot from Gaetz’s speech appeared. “Woah! I mean, he looks like he’s trying to be an NBA player’s third wife.”
“Now, if he’s not too careful, Trump’s gonna move on him like a b----,” Anderson joked, referring to the misogynist comment Donald Trump made in the infamous Access Hollywood tape.
After airing more footage of Gaetz speaking at an event, Anderson quipped, "It's OK, Matt. There's nothing wrong with trying to look as young as the girls you date."
Although humorously delivered, Anderson was cautious, adding, "Allegedly! Allegedly! I don't wanna get sued on my last day here!"
In response to the allegations, Gaetz has previously denied any wrongdoing after being accused of dating underage girls. However, the seriousness of the accusations has led to an in-depth inquiry by the House Ethics Committee, underlining the significance of the situation.
The House Ethics Committee is currently investigating Congressman Gaetz over various allegations, including sexual misconduct, s-- trafficking and illicit drug use.
The investigation was prompted by the remarks of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who firmly stated that Gaetz should face repercussions.
McCarthy emphasized the gravity of the situation by stating, "You can't sleep with underage women and think you can get away with it."
The New York Times originally reported that Gaetz allegedly had a relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him, which may constitute a violation of federal s-- trafficking laws.
During his appearance on the late-night show, the Kangaroo Jack actor also took the opportunity to thank the audience for his week on the job.
In a light-hearted yet pointed manner, Anderson issued a warning to host Jimmy Kimmel, joking, "I'll be back to guest host when Donald Trump gets reelected and sends Jimmy to Guantanamo Bay."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Gaetz faced an onslaught of comments about his face at the RNC.
One critic on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared several images to make a stark comparison, stating, "Matt Gaetz somehow simultaneously looks like Spock from the original Star Trek and Nicolas Cage from Longlegs."
"He looks like Beavis and Butthead," another added.