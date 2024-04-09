OK Magazine
Matt Lauer Trying to Make a 'Comeback' 6 Years After Sexual Harassment Scandal: 'He Wants to Be Relevant Again'

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 9 2024, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

Former NBC star Matt Lauer wants to make "a comeback" six years after he disappeared from the spotlight due to sexual harassment allegations.

"He’s started to talk to people. He’s planning his next act, still very upset with how he was portrayed, and still feels like he was the victim," the source spilled to a news outlet. "He wants to be relevant again; what that is exactly is yet to be decided."

The source added that the Today alum, 66, thinks "enough time" has passed that he could succeed in TV once more.

Source: mega

Matt Lauer was fired from NBC in 2017 over sexual harassment allegations.

As OK! reported, Lauer was accused by more than one female colleague of sexual harassment and raping a staffer at the 2014 Olympics. Though he denied the claims, the network fired him, and he hasn't worked since.

"He went from being the biggest guy out there, and now every headline [attached to him] is ‘disgraced;’ it’s very painful for him to go out there with his girlfriend [Shamin Abas]," the source noted of the couple's rare public appearances. "He’s very thin skinned — don’t expect an apology, he’s the one who feels is owed an apology."

Source: mega

The 'Today' alum hasn't had a job in TV since his scandal broke.

Lauer and Abas — who were friends for years before things turned romantic — have been together since 2019, the same year he and ex-wife Annette Roque finalized their divorce. They had separated in 2017 in the wake of his scandal.

Most recently, the duo was spotted out together to attend Don Lemon's April 6 wedding in NYC.

Source: mega

The dad-of-three has been dating Shamin Abas since 2019.

"He wants to show that he’s in a stable relationship. He’s not a playboy," the source said of why the couple didn't hesitate to step out. "He has a stable life."

The broadcaster previously admitted to being unfaithful, but he claimed his affair with NBC employee Brooke Nevils was "consensual" — however, she told Ronan Farrow she was raped by him.

"It was nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent,” the TV producer said of the interaction that took place at a hotel during the Sochi Olympics. "It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn’t want to have anal s--."

Source: mega

Lauer denied raping Brooke Nevils.

After Farrow's book Catch and Kill was released in 2019, NBC News issued a statement.

"Matt Lauer's conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time," their message read. "That's why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague."

Us Weekly reported on Lauer's comeback trip.

