Yearning For The Spotlight? Matt Lauer Desperately Looking To Return To Media Following Sexual Misconduct Scandal
Matt Lauer does not think his career is over just yet. The disgraced journalist still feels his career in media could make a come back following his firing from the Today show after multiple women came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct.
“Matt Lauer is still clamoring for a comeback,” an insider explained, adding that the news anchor now "no longer feels" shame about his alleged actions.
Lauer has reportedly been attempting to launch a podcast after he came to terms with the fact that the chapter of his career in television is officially "over."
The reported podcast deal may not be the only project the Ohio University alum has in the works. As OK! exclusively reported, Lauer will be dropping a bombshell tell-all about what went down behind the scenes of his firing from the famed morning show.
"Matt has kept his head down because he knew the timing wasn’t right," the source explained. "Now he feels the dust has settled, and there will be more sympathy for him at long last." According to an insider, Lauer "will spare no truth about the people he feels have betrayed him."
"He’s already plotting out the book," continued the insider. "Matt will pick his targets carefully, but he figures he has no chance of making a TV comeback and has nothing to lose by getting his revenge."
The aftermath of his fall of grace made Lauer extremely guarded, allegedly only speaking with friends who will not question him about the scandal.
"He just stays to himself, he doesn't really reach out to people very much anymore or engage them and so he's been losing touch with a lot of people," a source noted. "When he left the Today show, he didn't get paid a penny after he got fired. NBC stuck with that. He's presumably sitting on mountains of money but then again, he had a lot of money in real estate."
