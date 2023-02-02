Matt Lauer Realizes 'He Made Mistakes' As He Plots TV 'Comeback': Source

"He’s still pretty upset about how he was ousted at NBC and upset at all the people he thought were his friends who turned their backs on him," an insider spilled of Lauer's state of mind after his 2017 firing. "He knows he made mistakes, and he is a lot more humble."

However, now that time has passed, the insider added that Lauer has "got some confidence back" and is looking into possibilities to step back into the spotlight in the world of media and television.