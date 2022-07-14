KATIE COURIC CALLS MATT LAUER'S BEHAVIOR 'GROSSLY INAPPROPRIATE' AFTER PREVIOUSLY OFFERING THE DISGRACED HOST SYMPATHY

The disgraced news anchor has been struggling in both his professional and his personal life since he was axed from NBC in 2017 after a staffer alleged he had brutally raped her at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Her allegations were quickly followed by ones from other staff members who accused him of various forms of sexual misconduct.

However, according to the insider, Roque and Lauer didn't talk to their children in depth about the situation.

"The kids know their dad was involved in a horrible scandal and that's why their mom divorced him," the insider added. "But Annette doesn't bad-mouth him."