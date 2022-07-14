Making It Work For The KidsMatt Lauer & Estranged Ex-Wife Annette Roque 'Promised To Be Civil' To Each Other Before Daughter's Graduation
Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are committed making their coparenting relationship friendly for the sake of their children.
The estranged couple called it quits after the embattled former Today show host was fired over sexual assault allegations, and their divorce was finalized in 2019. They share Jack, 21, Romy, 18, and Thijs, 15.
Although Lauer and Roque primarily live separate lives, they were both spotted attending their daughter Romy's high school graduation in the Hamptons on Sunday, June 26. A source dished to the print issue of Star Magazine that the bitter exes had a talk before the happy event, agreeing to keep things polite.
"They promised to be civil toward each other and try their best not to show any tension in front of the kids," an insider spilled. "The kids have a good relationship with both of them. They've never felt they had to choose."
The disgraced news anchor has been struggling in both his professional and his personal life since he was axed from NBC in 2017 after a staffer alleged he had brutally raped her at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Her allegations were quickly followed by ones from other staff members who accused him of various forms of sexual misconduct.
However, according to the insider, Roque and Lauer didn't talk to their children in depth about the situation.
"The kids know their dad was involved in a horrible scandal and that's why their mom divorced him," the insider added. "But Annette doesn't bad-mouth him."
As OK! previously reported, Lauer faced financial difficulties after losing his job with NBC where he was previously raking in a whopping $28 million per year. He reportedly resorted to selling his lavish Hamptons mansion, Strongheart Manor, to help keep him afloat.
"Matt's relieved he's finally selling it," a source spilled to the outlet in early June. "His savings are dwindling and he has very little cash coming in ... He believes penny-pinching will repave the way to riches."