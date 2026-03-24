Matt Lauer Seen for First Time With Girlfriend in Rare Outing Nearly 2 Months After Rape Accuser Brooke Nevils' Memoir
March 24 2026, Published 7:14 p.m. ET
Matt Lauer was spotted for the first time on a rare outing with his girlfriend, Shamin Abas, nearly two months after his rape accuser, Brooke Nevils, released her memoir.
Lauer, 68, and Abas were seen in Sag Harbor, New York, on Monday, March 23, marking the first time the former NBC host has been photographed since November 2025.
Matt Lauer Hadn't Been Photographed Since November 2025
The outing came nearly two months after Nevills, a former Today show employee, released her memoir, detailing the 2017 complaint she filed against the NBC anchor and the aftermath that followed.
Lauer was fired from the network that year, and shortly after Nevil's complaint, several other woman came forward with additional allegations against him.
“Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time," NBC said in a statement at the time. "That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague.”
Matt Lauer Was Accused of Rape
Nevils accused Lauer of raping her in a hotel room during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. She would later reveal that she didn't speak out against Lauer until years later because of her career.
“When I made that complaint, I knew who Matt Lauer was,” Nevils told a news outlet in an interview published on January 29 while promoting her book. "I knew what he meant to the company. I knew what the Today show meant to millions and millions of people because I was one of those people. It meant the world to me. I knew what NBC meant to me, it was my family. It was my identity."
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Matt Lauer Says His Interaction With Brooke Nevils Was Consensual
Lauer has maintained that his interaction with Nevils was consensual.
"The story Brooke tells is filled with false details intended only to create the impression this was an abusive encounter. Nothing could be further from the truth. There was absolutely nothing aggressive about that encounter," he told Variety in 2019. "Brooke did not do or say anything to object. She certainly did not cry. She was a fully enthusiastic and willing partner. At no time did she behave in a way that made it appear she was incapable of consent."
Matt Lauer Started Dating New Girlfriend After 2019 Divorce
Lauer separated from his wife, Annette Roque, shortly after the scandal hit headlines in 2017.
She filed for divorce in 2019, reaching a settlement that included shared custody of their three children.
Lauer was romantically linked to Abas, whom he had already known for two decades, that same year, with sources telling People that she supports him "in every way."