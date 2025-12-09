or
Matt Lauer's 'Publicist Girlfriend' Shamin Abas Is 'Encouraging Him to Keep Trying' Despite Endless Career Comeback Fails

Photo of Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas.
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas have been dating since 2019.

Profile Image

Dec. 9 2025, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

Matt Lauer has at least one person cheering him on — his girlfriend, Shamin Abas.

Whispers recently resurfaced once again about the former Today show star's desperate desire for a career comeback, and while a source claimed "no one will hire him," his lover refuses to be discouraged by the noise.

As reports emerge almost annually about Lauer's alleged career comeback attempts, a source suggested it could be his "savvy publicist girlfriend" keeping the story alive.

Matt Lauer's Girlfriend Refuses to Let Him Give Up on Career Comeback

Image of Matt Lauer's girlfriend Shamin Abas is 'encouraging' him to 'keep trying' amid his failed career comeback attempts.
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer's girlfriend Shamin Abas is 'encouraging' him to 'keep trying' amid his failed career comeback attempts.

"She is encouraging him to keep trying and she is definitely persistent. There have been instances of second and third acts with other stars, so they think people will give him a chance," the insider told Page Six less than a week after Lauer made headlines for supposedly talking "to some people about" returning to television.

According to the confidant, Abas believes projects like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show could help back his pleas to return to the small screen.

Image of Matt Lauer and his girlfriend, Shamin Abas, live in the Hamptons together.
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer and his girlfriend, Shamin Abas, live in the Hamptons together.

While the hit Apple Original series draws similarities between its plot line and Lauer's NBC scandal, the project's showrunner Kerry Ehrin told The Hollywood Reporter the show "wasn’t designed to be about him."

In the meantime, Lauer, 67, has been hiding away in the Hamptons, where he has lived with his girlfriend since they started dating in 2019 — the same year his divorce was finalized from ex-wife Annette Roque.

Matt Lauer

Matt Lauer's Girlfriend Responds to 'Lies' About 'Today' Show Star

Image of Matt Lauer was accused of sexual harassment in 2017.
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer was accused of sexual harassment in 2017.

In response to the source's claims about Abas using her PR skills to help keep Lauer's career alive, the TV star's girlfriend fired back at Page Six with a 2023 story from the news outlet accusing theToday alum of mingling at a ladies-only golf luncheon at his club.

Abas insisted the article was "a complete lie," noting: "The piece was hurtful to Matt, his children, and me."

"Please don’t now pretend to be working on anything that would claim to represent truth. Sorry to be blunt," she snubbed.

Why Did Matt Lauer Get Fired From NBC?

Image of Matt Lauer was fired from 'Today' as a result of a 2017 sexual harassment scandal.
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer was fired from 'Today' as a result of a 2017 sexual harassment scandal.

Abas' strong support of her boyfriend comes years after Lauer was shockingly fired from NBC on November 29, 2017, upon conclusion of an investigation involving an extensive complaint filed by a colleague accusing him of engaging in "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."

Despite calling a rape allegation against him "categorically false" and insisting sexual harassment claims made by several women were "untrue," NBC ultimately decided Lauer violated company standards and suspected his actions weren't an isolated incident.

After the scandal erupted, Lauer issued an apology, stating: "There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions."

