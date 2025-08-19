or
Matt Lauer 'Networking With Former Colleagues' as He Plots Television Comeback After Scandal, Insider Claims: 'He Still Has Something to Say'

Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer is plotting a comeback to television after his scandal, an insider claimed.

Aug. 19 2025, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

Matt Lauer is plotting a comeback nearly eight years after he was fired from NBC’s Today show, according to a new report.

On November 29, 2017, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb shocked the world when they began their broadcast by reading a letter from NBC News chairman Andy Lack.

Matt Lauer Was Fired After Being Accused of Inappropriate Sexual Behavior

Source: Today/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb shared the news about Matt Lauer on 'Today.'

“Dear Colleagues, on Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer,” it stated.

Although he’d worked on Today for 20 years, he was let go after a female colleague claimed he’d engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior while they were covering the 2017 Winter Olympics.

As a result, more women came forward accusing Lauer of similar behavior.

Matt Lauer Believes He Was 'Unfairly Treated'

Photo of Matt Lauer
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer has been 'waiting for the right moment' to reemerge, according to an insider.

Unsurprisingly, after the ordeal, Lauer was no longer a presence in the news industry. He’s ready for that to change, though, according to a media outlet.

“Matt has been reconnecting with old friends, and it's not by accident,” an insider shared, detailing he’s been trying to network with former colleagues to see who can help him get a job.

“He believes he was unfairly treated and feels he still has something to say, something to offer — he's just been waiting for the right moment,” they added.

Matt Lauer

Matt Lauer Is 'Networking'

Photo of Matt Lauer
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer has 'kept in touch' with people, an insider revealed.

Although he’s not been on television in years, Lauer attended the same wedding that Guthrie and Kotb were at in 2023. He was also seen at Don Lemon’s April 2024 wedding. Since then, the insider detailed Lauer has been messaging his friends who are in the news industry to try to help him find some work.

“Matt has always been a networker,” a former Today coworker, who Lauer texted for help, dished.

“He kept in touch with people because it's good journalistic practice," they added. "So he's doing the same thing now, networking with people who might be able to help him.”

Don Lemon and Katie Couric's Opposing Views on Matt Lauer

Composite photo of Don Lemon and Katie Couric
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon thinks Matt Lauer should return to TV, while Katie Couric called him a 'predator.'

Lemon made it clear he’d like to see Lauer reemerge on television.

While speaking on a podcast, he said the year Lauer lost his job was “an era where people were just kind of getting canceled right and left.”

“And I think it was an internal issue,” Lemon continued. “And at the end of the day, I think the public loves him, the public misses him, but it's just the — it's the people inside the business who are afraid.”

Katie Couric, who co-anchored Today with Lauer, was less forgiving, referring to him as a “predator” in her memoir Going There.

According to one insider, Lauer “still sees himself as a broadcaster” but is still “waiting for someone to give him a second shot.”

