Matt Lauer Is 'Looking for Former Colleagues to Vouch for Him in the Job Market' 6 Years After 'Today' Show Firing
Matt Lauer is turning to old friends as he continues to plot his media comeback.
The former news anchor was famously axed from NBC after he was accused of raping a staffer at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, alongside several other allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.
While Lauer has reportedly been talking with several networks about potential work opportunities, according to a source, NewsNation is a possibility, as they have a history of hiring news personalities with scandals in their past, including Chris Cuomo.
"Matt’s looking for former colleagues to vouch for him in the job market," the source shared. "Savannah [Guthrie] washed her hands of Matt after he was red, but now he could be a useful ally moving forward."
"She’s long been battling with Hoda [Kotb] for control of Today and if she helps him now, he might be able to help her by calling in favors with the pals he left behind," the source added. "It’s a smart move!"
As OK! previously reported, Guthrie and Lauer briefly reunited while they were both attending a Today show producer's wedding earlier this month.
"Matt Lauer was totally normal, friendly and cordial to his former Today show colleagues at the wedding," the insider dished at the time. "There was no awkwardness. They all talked."
"Savannah gave Matt a hug and they talked for several minutes," the insider continued before revealing that they all seemed "legitimately happy to be there."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Lauer has allegedly been planning his comeback for years, and according to another source, he's also been considering writing a tell-all book that could throw several of his ex-coworkers under the bus.
"Matt has kept his head down because he knew the timing wasn’t right," the source said. "Now he feels the dust has settled, and there will be more sympathy for him at long last."
"He’s already plotting out the book," the source noted. "Matt will pick his targets carefully, but he figures he has no chance of making a TV comeback and has nothing to lose by getting his revenge."
The source spoke with The National Enquirer about Lauer turning to former colleagues for help.