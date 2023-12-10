Matt Lauer Reunites With 'Today' Show Colleagues at NYC Wedding 6 Years After He Was Fired: Photos
Matt Lauer got to see his former colleagues again!
On Saturday, December 9, the disgraced TV personality reunited with many of his former Today show co-workers, including Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie.
The group of newscasters were all spotted attending Today show Special Projects producer Jennifer Long and Expert Home Buyer executive Reid Sterrett’s wedding at the Union League Club in New York City.
Lauer, who was fired from the program in November 2017 for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” arrived with girlfriend of five years Shamin Abas on his arm.
The ex-employee looked dapper in a navy plaid suit for the occasion and Abas stunned in a silky navy slip dress, silver sweater and silver clutch.
The former star appeared to be in good spirits as he prepared to see Kotb, Guthrie and Roker. An insider revealed “Lauer kept busy introducing his girlfriend to the guests at the party” once inside.
They also spilled, “The exchanges between him and his former colleagues were very cordial and friendly.”
Guthrie, 51, also appeared to be in a good mood as she stepped out in a stunning black velvet gown with a white bow alongside her husband Mike Feldman.
The insider noted Guthrie and Kotb “made the rounds with everyone and snapped selfies with guests,” adding, “The Today show crowd was super energetic and engaging with all of Jen’s family and friends.”
As OK! previously reported, the reunion came after a source revealed Lauer has largely kept to himself since he was fired six years ago.
- Disgraced 'Today' Alum Matt Lauer Holds Hands With Girlfriend Shamin Abas During NYC Shopping Spree
- Matt Lauer & Girlfriend Shamin Abas Spotted At Same Hamptons Event As His Ex-Wife Annette Roque
- Disgraced 'Today' Show Host Matt Lauer & Annette Roque Reunite At Daughter's High School Graduation After Bitter Divorce
The 65-year-old has “drastically changed his social circle and iced out many old friends, even people who stuck by him after the Today show," the insider told People in November.
Lauer apparently spends a lot of time on his own, however, he still has "fairly good life" but "it's nothing at all like what it was before" he was axed.
“It's a very quiet lifestyle, but he has nothing to complain about,” they explained. “He is dating, he's close with his kids. He still held on to the huge horse farm he shared with [ex-wife] Annette [Roque] on Long Island and they manage it together. They've navigated that fairly well."
Additionally, other sources revealed the star no longer has his Hamptons home.
“He sold his house in the Hamptons because he wants to spend more time at his place in New Zealand,” the source dished. “He feels peace there, loves it, loves the people, and it’s good for his productivity level."
They also shared details about Lauer and Abas’ longtime romance.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Matt still gets trash talked and he doesn’t want to give people any added options for it, so he and Shamin keep a very low profile," the insider said.
“They are still seriously dating and get along well. She has her own life away from him with her international PR and events firm, and her horse,” they added. “She has taken up competitive jumping and loves it. Her friends are impressed with her athletic ability.”
Page Six reported on Lauer's outing.