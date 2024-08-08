Matt Rife, Shaboozey and Tiesto Join Forces for an Iconic Summer Weekend at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City: Photos
The opportunity to laugh hysterically at a Matt Rife show, dance along to Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and rave with Tiesto all within the same weekend doesn't happen often — which is why guests at Ocean Casino Resort were in for a treat when the comedian, country singer and world famous DJ came together for a fun-filled weekend at the lavish Atlantic City destination.
Starting off strong with four sold-out shows at Ocean's Ovation Hall at the end of July, Rife returned to the stage of the stunning auditorium for the second year in a row as part of his ongoing ProbleMATTic World Tour.
The 4,500-seat venue features comfortable seating from all angles, with upgraded options like a Skybox suite available for guests to enhance their overall experience.
Ovation Hall hosts tons of beloved musical guests, comedians and occasional mixed martial arts events, always providing an option for guests to spruce up their weekend at Ocean Casino Resort.
During the July weekend down the New Jersey shore, guests also had the chance to head over to HQ2 Beachclub to party with tunes by famed DJ Tiesto on Saturday, July 27, or grab their country hats for a jam session with Shaboozey — the artist who sings what many may call the song of summer 2024.
For Shaboozey's performance, the "Start a Riot" singer had a star-studded entourage join him in the DJ booth — including Rife and Grammy-award winning rapper T.I.
Shaboozey's appearance at Atlantic City's hottest club venue was one of his last before the 29-year-old heads out on his first nationwide headlining Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going tour, named after his latest album under the same title.
Ocean Casino Resort has hosted numerous A-list celebrities — including Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Steve Aoki, to name a few — for delicious dinners at Amada, a Spanish tapas by Iron Chef Joe Garces; Ocean Steak, which is a classic Atlantic City steakhouse, Linguini by the Sea, a modern Italian dining featuring breathtaking ocean views, and more.