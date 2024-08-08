Matt Rife, Shaboozey and Tiesto Join Forces for an Iconic Summer Weekend at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City: Photos

The opportunity to laugh hysterically at a Matt Rife show, dance along to Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and rave with Tiesto all within the same weekend doesn't happen often — which is why guests at Ocean Casino Resort were in for a treat when the comedian, country singer and world famous DJ came together for a fun-filled weekend at the lavish Atlantic City destination.

Starting off strong with four sold-out shows at Ocean's Ovation Hall at the end of July, Rife returned to the stage of the stunning auditorium for the second year in a row as part of his ongoing ProbleMATTic World Tour.