Comedian Matt Rife Leaves Fans Begging for More After 5 Sold Out Shows at Oceans Casino Resort in Atlantic City
The only ProbleMATTic thing about Matt Rife's show is that it has to come to an end!
This past weekend, the iconic comedian took Atlantic City, N.J., by storm, as he performed five sold out shows at Oceans Casino Resort.
Rife, 27, conquered the stage at the Ovation Hall inside alongside openers Alex Cureau and Workaholics star Erik Griffin.
The comedic superstar — best known for his self-produced comedy specials Only Fans, Matthew Steven Rife and Walking Red Flag — spent the weekend in southern New Jersey as part of his world tour, dubbed the ProbleMATTIC tour, which completely sold out in the blink of an eye.
Rife confirmed his tour had sold out just ten days after announcing its dates, though nearly each city seemed to sell out within the matter of minutes or hours.
"THE WHOLE TOUR IS SOLD OUT!!!!!🥹 What an absolute dream, thank you all so much! I’m beyond excited to see all of you!!" Rife wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 15.
Those lucky enough to attend were hardly disappointed.
In fact, an eyewitness at the Saturday night, August 19, show exclusively informs OK! that "no one wanted the show to end."
"As he attempted to close out the night, the entire crowd erupted in a chorus of 'noooo.' That was until he made a joke about classic casino curfews and everyone needing to get back out on the floor and spend their money," the insider tells us of Rife — who has gained a whopping 16.6 million TikTok followers since going viral on the app less than two years ago.
"Girls truly go crazy over him," the eyewitness confirms to OK! before detailing a jaw-dropping moment from the night. "One launched her bra onto the stage toward the end of the show and had her hotel and room number written inside."
Rife, who is currently dating actress Jessica Lord, "hilariously rejected her before his opener [Alex] ran out on the stage and grabbed it, causing a roar of laughter to spread across the audience. The lady didn't seem bothered by her rejecttion, as she stood up and blew kisses at Matt," the source explained.