'RHONJ' Stars Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda Live It Up at Poolside 'Barbie' Premiere Party: Photos
The New Jersey Barbies have arrived!
On Wednesday, July 19, The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars stepped out in style to a lavish premiere of Barbie at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. — and OK! has all of the exclusive details!
Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda and her husband, John Fuda, were among a handful of star-studded guests who channelled their inner Barbie and Ken for a jam-packed day of fun in celebration of the highly-anticipated film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — which finally hit the big screens on Friday, July 21.
"Loved partying with all the Barbie’s and Ken’s at the screener of the new @barbiethemovie 🎀💖📺💄," Margaret wrote in an Instagram post highlighting the event, which featured adorable photos of her posing like a true Barbie doll inside a make-believe box and a group shot of her and her costars on the pink carpet.
Rachel also took to Instagram to share some stunning snaps from the evening, alongside the clever caption: "*New Jersey* Barbie has arrived. Limited edition. Italian Ken doll sold separately. Fuda Batteries not included."
"Thank you @wbpictures for having us at the Barbie premiere at @theoceanac 💖 We had the best time!" the brunette babe concluded.
- Teresa Giudice's Friends 'Concerned' as Her Husband's Ex-Fiancée Files Restraining Order Against Him: Source
- Margaret Josephs 'Does Not Feel Safe' Filming Upcoming Season of 'RHONJ' With Teresa Giudice's Husband Louie Ruelas: Source
- Ding Dong! Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Both Returning to 'RHONJ' Next Season as Their Feud Escalates
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Also in attendance at the glamorous night was Love Is Blind's it-couple, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah — who proved their marriage was strong and steady as they lounged poolside at the Malibu Barbie beach-themed party at Ocean Casino Resort's private cabanas before cozying up together to watch the iconic film.
OK! even had the chance to chat with the Netflix reality stars during the premiere's after-party at NOLA's Bar and Lounge on the casino floor of the resort, where they couldn't help but gush over one another while dancing the night away with their wedding bands flashing on their ring fingers more than one year after saying "I do."
After watching the premiere of Barbie ahead of its release on Friday, OK! can exclusively reveal it's something you won't want to miss!