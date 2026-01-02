Matthew Lawrence Admits He Had to 'Grow Thick Skin' After Shocking Split From Cheryl Burke

Article continues below advertisement

Matthew Lawrence is focused on moving forward after his tough divorce from Cheryl Burke. While speaking about his blossoming romance with TLC’s Chilli (real name: Rozonda Thomas), the actor addressed his former relationship with the Dancing With the Stars alum, whom he was married from 2019 to 2022.

Matthew Lawrence Discussed Cheryl Burke Divorce While Speaking About New Romance

Source: MEGA Matthew Lawrence is currently dating TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas.

“That’s one of the interesting things about when you choose to be in a career like this is that your private life is public, so you have to live those things out on a public stage,” he told a news outlet on Thursday, January 1. “And I don’t think that’s really fun for anybody, you know?” Lawrence has largely stayed silent about the split over the years, as he developed a “thick skin” to handle false “narratives.”

Matthew Lawrence Was Tight-Lipped About His Split From Cheryl Burke

Source: MEGA Matthew Lawrence explained he developed a 'thick skin' after his divorce.

He explained, “Especially when you don’t really have control of the narrative or if the narrative isn’t even true, you kind of just have to say, ‘Well, I’m going to have to just go on with my life and continue to live the life I want to live. And the people that I care about know what’s real and what’s not.’” On the other hand, the professional dancer hasn’t shied away from talking about the heartbreak, admitting she was still “grieving” the relationship during an October 2025 interview.

Cheryl Burke Is Still 'Grieving' Relationship

Source: MEGA Cheryl Burke confessed she was still 'grieving' her relationship in October 2025.

“It wasn’t just the divorce with my ex. It was the divorce with Dancing With the Stars all in one year, and then leaving my home I lived in for 16 years and I moved to where I am today,” Burke explained during an appearance on the “I Do, Part 2” podcast, noting their split happened when she departed from DWTS after more than 20 seasons. “So it’s like, it’s just, it was all happening in one year, and those are three big life changes. They say, if you hit five in one year, you’re most likely going to check into the nearest mental institution.” She continued, “To say that I haven’t or still sometimes grieve would be a lie too. I think it can be both, you know? I know that I needed to cut off basically both divorces in order for me to be able to see what I see in the mirror and actually like the person I see.”

Cheryl Burke Hinted at Money Issues With Matthew Lawrence

Source: MEGA Cheryl Burke hinted that money issues played a role in their divorce.