Cheryl Burke Admits Being the 'Breadwinner' in Failed Marriage to Matthew Lawrence Wasn't 'Good' for Their Relationship

"I want someone who wants to evolve, like, that wants to consistently and wants to, like, work on himself, be able to take accountability when needed," the entertainer explained. "Because, like, you can blame all day long, but at the end of the day, you're stuck with you for the rest of your freaking life. You better like yourself."

"Someone who's supportive, someone who is not — confident is the wrong word — worth," Burke said, throwing a bit of shade at her former partner. "Confidence is just, I believe, ego, like, comes from, like, the foundation of maybe a little ego."

Lawrence, who has since moved on with TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, recently told his side of the story about their difficult split.