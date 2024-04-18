Cheryl Burke Admits Being the 'Breadwinner' in Failed Marriage to Matthew Lawrence Wasn't 'Good' for Their Relationship
Cheryl Burke is getting honest about a major issue in her former marriage to Matthew Lawrence.
While appearing on the Thursday, April 18, episode of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' "Amy & T.J." podcast, the Dancing With the Stars pro, 39, admitted that being the moneymaker in her relationship with the former teen star, 44, was the driving force behind their 2022 divorce.
Burke admitted to the former newscasters and real-life couple that she "learned that you can't buy love" after being with Lawrence for three years.
"I tried to not obviously, I didn't buy my ex-husband, but, like, I definitely would say I was the breadwinner," the Dance Moms alum explained. "Like, I supported us, and I don't think it's black and white."
"It's like — it made me feel good, but then it didn't necessarily make the relationship good," Burke, who also dated Lawrence from 2007 until 2008 before reuniting in 2017, added of being the one to bring home a heftier paycheck.
Robach, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Andrew Shue in 2023, gave a bit of perspective from her own experience, adding, "I had a false sense of security. But it's also emasculating, and so it creates an awful dynamic."
When asked if she wanted someone to "take care of her," Burke admitted, "I just don't know if I do."
- Cheryl Burke Dealt With 'Self-Hate' and Body Dysmorphia When 'DWTS' Viewers Criticized Her Weight
- Cheryl Burke Reveals She and Charlie Sheen Had 1 Day of 'DWTS' Practice Before Actor Dropped Out: 'He Judged Himself Right Away'
- Cheryl Burke Claims 'Bachelorette' Producers Didn't Want Her as the Lead Because She Was a 'Sloppy Drunk'
"I want someone who wants to evolve, like, that wants to consistently and wants to, like, work on himself, be able to take accountability when needed," the entertainer explained. "Because, like, you can blame all day long, but at the end of the day, you're stuck with you for the rest of your freaking life. You better like yourself."
"Someone who's supportive, someone who is not — confident is the wrong word — worth," Burke said, throwing a bit of shade at her former partner. "Confidence is just, I believe, ego, like, comes from, like, the foundation of maybe a little ego."
Lawrence, who has since moved on with TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, recently told his side of the story about their difficult split.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I found out ... why I was getting so off course when it comes to relationships," the Boy Meets World actor explained in a recent episode of his "Brotherly Love" podcast. "I wound up getting involved with people that I was trying to please and make happy."
"You can love someone to death, and you can be in a toxic relationship and it can spiral out of control and ruin both your lives," he added.