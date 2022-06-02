Former 'SYTYCD' Judge Matthew Morrison Shares 'Flirty' Message That Reportedly Got Him Fired
Matthew Morrison claims he has nothing to hide after being fired from his gig with So You Think You Can Dance for sending a dancer a social media message that they said made them uncomfortable.
The former judge shared a video to Instagram of himself explaining his side of the situation and allegedly reading the direct message that caused him to lose his job.
"It's really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide," the Glee alum said in a clip on Thursday, June 2. "So, in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show."
"Hey, it's Matthew," Morrison allegedly read the offending text from his phone. "If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things."
"The end," he punctuated his reading of the message.
Morrison continued on to say that he initially reached out to the contestant because they both shared "a mutual respect for a choreographer that I've known for over 20 years" and he wanted to try to help them get a job as a choreographer on the show.
"It's devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people's lives are being thrown around as clickbait," he added. "I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic and it is destroying our society, and we need to do better."
As OK! previously reported, although the network did not specify the exact details behind the decision to let Morrison go, an insider spilled he was accused of having an "inappropriate relationship with a female contestant."
"They didn't have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media," the source commented. "She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation."