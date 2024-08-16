OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Matthew Perry
OK LogoNEWS

Matthew Perry's Alleged Drug Dealer 'Ketamine Queen' Was Obsessed With the Mafia Prior to Arrest in Actor's Death Case

A photo of Matthew Perry and a picture of Jasveen Sangha.
Source: MEGA; @jasveen_s/Instagram

The 'Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles' also had a passion for organized crime.

By:

Aug. 16 2024, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Aside from apparently being royalty in the drug world, Jasveen Sangha — the alleged "Ketamine Queen" arrested as part of an investigation into Matthew Perry's death — also had an obsession with the mafia.

Sangha is believed to have dealt Perry the illegal substance that killed him in October 2023 and simultaneously had an entire website dedicated to her "love" for the life of organized crime.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry drug dealer ketamine queen obsessed mafia arrested
Source: MEGA

Jasveen Sangha was allegedly the drug dealer who distributed the ketamine that killed Matthew Perry in October 2023.

The "Ketamine Queen" explained via the webpage how her extreme interest in the mafia started after she watched films like Scarface and The Godfather at a young age.

"Later on in high school, I decided to do a research project on the mafia and I became fascinated with the history and the many stories attached to each of America's notorious crime families and famous gangsters," she detailed.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry drug dealer ketamine queen obsessed mafia arrested
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry died in his hot tub from the 'acute effects of ketamine' at age 54 in October 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Sangha has now made a name of her own in the world of crime, as she was charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine alongside Dr. Salvador Plasencia after allegedly dealing the drug to Perry ahead of his death in October 2023.

Other charges Sangha was hit with included maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry drug dealer ketamine queen obsessed mafia arrested
Source: @jasveen_s/Instagram

Jasveen Sangha was hit with numerous charges including conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

MORE ON:
Matthew Perry
Article continues below advertisement

If found guilty of all charges presented by the U.S. Attorney's Office, the "Ketamine Queen" — who got her nickname by allegedly selling ketamine from a North Hollywood property known as the "Sangha Stash House" since at least 2019, according to the DOJ — could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Erik Fleming, Dr. Mark Chavez, and Perry's former assistant Kenneth Iwamasa were also taken into police custody and slammed with charges related to the Friends star's death, however, they opted to accept plea deals instead of a trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry drug dealer ketamine queen obsessed mafia arrested
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry battled drug addiction for the majority of his adult life.

Article continues below advertisement

All five people arrested as a result of the multi-agency investigation allegedly "falsely prescribed, sold or injected the ketamine that caused Matthew Perry's tragic death," per Newsweek.

"These defendants cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being," United States Attorney Martin Estrada declared following news of the arrests. "Drug dealers selling dangerous substances are gambling with other people's lives over greed. This case, along with our many other prosecutions of drug-dealers who cause death, send a clear message that we will hold drug-dealers accountable for the deaths they cause."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Estrada additionally described Sangha's "stash house" as a "drug selling emporium."

The Los Angeles Police department discovered 79 vials of ketamine, an estimated 1.4 kilograms of pills containing methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription drugs that were believed to be fraudulently obtained while searching Sangha's property.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.