Matthew Perry's Alleged Drug Dealer 'Ketamine Queen' Was Obsessed With the Mafia Prior to Arrest in Actor's Death Case
Aside from apparently being royalty in the drug world, Jasveen Sangha — the alleged "Ketamine Queen" arrested as part of an investigation into Matthew Perry's death — also had an obsession with the mafia.
Sangha is believed to have dealt Perry the illegal substance that killed him in October 2023 and simultaneously had an entire website dedicated to her "love" for the life of organized crime.
The "Ketamine Queen" explained via the webpage how her extreme interest in the mafia started after she watched films like Scarface and The Godfather at a young age.
"Later on in high school, I decided to do a research project on the mafia and I became fascinated with the history and the many stories attached to each of America's notorious crime families and famous gangsters," she detailed.
Sangha has now made a name of her own in the world of crime, as she was charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine alongside Dr. Salvador Plasencia after allegedly dealing the drug to Perry ahead of his death in October 2023.
Other charges Sangha was hit with included maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.
- Matthew Perry's Longtime Assistant Administered Fatal Dose of Ketamine Leading to Actor's Death: Police
- Matthew Perry's 'Heartbroken' Stepfather Keith Morrison Thankful for 'Justice' After Arrests Made in Connection to Actor's Death
- Matthew Perry Death Investigation: Doctor and Drug Dealers Arrested in Connection to Late Actor Illegally Obtaining Ketamine
If found guilty of all charges presented by the U.S. Attorney's Office, the "Ketamine Queen" — who got her nickname by allegedly selling ketamine from a North Hollywood property known as the "Sangha Stash House" since at least 2019, according to the DOJ — could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Erik Fleming, Dr. Mark Chavez, and Perry's former assistant Kenneth Iwamasa were also taken into police custody and slammed with charges related to the Friends star's death, however, they opted to accept plea deals instead of a trial.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
All five people arrested as a result of the multi-agency investigation allegedly "falsely prescribed, sold or injected the ketamine that caused Matthew Perry's tragic death," per Newsweek.
"These defendants cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being," United States Attorney Martin Estrada declared following news of the arrests. "Drug dealers selling dangerous substances are gambling with other people's lives over greed. This case, along with our many other prosecutions of drug-dealers who cause death, send a clear message that we will hold drug-dealers accountable for the deaths they cause."
Estrada additionally described Sangha's "stash house" as a "drug selling emporium."
The Los Angeles Police department discovered 79 vials of ketamine, an estimated 1.4 kilograms of pills containing methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription drugs that were believed to be fraudulently obtained while searching Sangha's property.