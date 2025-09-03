BREAKING NEWS Matthew Perry Death: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Pleads Guilty to Distributing Drugs That Killed Late Actor Source: MEGA; @jasveen_s/Instagram Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine in October 2023. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 3 2025, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

The final defendant has pleaded guilty in connection to Matthew Perry's devastating October 2023 death. On Wednesday, September 3, "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha pleaded guilty in Los Angeles to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury. Matthew's mom, Suzanne Perry, and his stepfather, Keith Morrison, were present in the court room during Jasveen's plea hearing. As a result of the deal, Jasveen faces decades in prison.

'Ketamine Queen' Pleads Guilty

Source: @jasveen_s/Instagram 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha pleaded guilty to distributing the drugs that killed Matthew Perry.

Jasveen was accused by prosecutors of distributing drugs to Erik Fleming — an acquaintance of Perry's who is said to have then transferred the substances to the Friends actor's live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa. According to the Deparmtent of Justice, Erik received 50 vials of ketamine from Jasveen and distributed them to Kenneth. The 17 Again actor’s assistant then injected Matthew with at least three shots of the ketamine obtained from Jasveen on October 28, 2023 — resulting in the sitcom star’s death later that same day, per a plea deal agreement cited by prosecutors.

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry struggled with drug addiction for most of his adult life.

The DOJ claimed Jasveen and Erik worked together to try covering up their tracks after learning of Matthew’s passing at age 54. "After learning from news reports of Perry’s death, Sangha called Fleming on Signal to discuss how to distance themselves from it," per a a press release read. "That day, Sangha updated the settings on the Signal apps to automatically delete her messages with Fleming. She further instructed Fleming to 'Delete all our messages.'"

Matthew Perry Died From the Acute Effects of Ketamine

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28, 2023.

Matthew’s cause of death was ultimately ruled as the acute effects of ketamine, with contributing factors including drowning, coronary artery disease and effects from buprenorphine — a medication used to treat opioid use disorder. The Ron Clark Story actor was face down in his backyard jacuzzi when he was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home almost two years ago. In addition to Jasveen, Erik and Kenneth also previously pleaded guilty in connection Matthew's death, as well as doctors Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia.

Source: MEGA Five defendants have pleaded guilty in connection to Matthew Perry's death.