BREAKING NEWS
Matthew Perry's Assistant Worked With Drug Dealers to Try Covering Up Actor's Fatal Ketamine Overdose, New Document Reveals

Photo of Matthew Perry.
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry's assistant tried to cover up his role in the actor's passing.

By:

Aug. 21 2024, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Several people responsible for Matthew Perry's death attempted to save themselves from being connected to the actor's passing — though they weren't successful, as the Friends star's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and multiple alleged drug dealers have all been arrested as a result of an investigation into the star's fatal ketamine overdose.

As part of a plea agreement, Iwamasa admitted to working with "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha and her middleman Erik Fleming to attempt erasing any evidence that could prove Perry's assistant injected him multiple times with ketamine provided by Sangha through Fleming on October 28 — the day the 17 Again actor was found unresponsive in his backyard jacuzzi.

matthew perry assistant drug dealers cover up ketamine overdose death
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry's live-in-assistant, two doctors and several drug dealers were arrested in connection to the actor's death by ketamine.

According to court documents obtained by a news publication, Fleming and Sangha called one another mere moments after learning Perry had died, deciding they would distance themselves from the drug deal by "deleting digital evidence" from their phones.

The "Ketamine Queen" ordered her middleman to erase all text messages sent between the two and fixed their settings on Signal — an encrypted messaging app — to ensure all future messages would be automatically deleted, per the legal papers.

matthew perry assistant drug dealers cover up ketamine overdose death
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry died from the 'acute effects of ketamine' on October 28, 2023.

On October 30, two days after the sitcom star lost his life, Fleming spoke to Perry's assistant on the phone, with Iwamasa revealing via the plea agreement that he had "cleaned up the scene" by disposing of syringes and ketamine vials used to inject the Whole Nine Yards actor.

Like Fleming and Sangha, Iwamasa said he also "deleted everything," however, the middleman appeared to attempt blaming the situation on Perry's assistant in text messages send to Sangha.

matthew perry assistant drug dealers cover up ketamine overdose death
Source: MEGA

Drug dealers involved in Matthew Perry's death tried putting the blame on his assistant.

Matthew Perry
"Please call... Got more info and want to bounce ideas off you. I'm 90 [percent] sure everyone is protected. I never dealt with [Victim M.P.]. Only his Assistant. So the Assistant was the enabler. Also are they doing a 3 month tox screening ... Does K stay in your system or is it immediately flushed out?" messages between Fleming and Sangha that were included in the court documents read.

The plea agreement additionally detailed a timeline of Perry's final moments, noting how his day began with a dose of ketamine administered by his assistant around 8:30 a.m.

matthew perry assistant drug dealers cover up ketamine overdose death
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry struggled with drug addiction throughout the majority of his life.

By 12:45 p.m., Perry allegedly asked Iwamasa to give him another dose of ketamine while he watched a movie. Just 40 minutes later, the Fools Rush In star supposedly requested a third injection, asking his assistant to "shoot me up with a big one," according to the plea.

The third and final injection that day was said to have been given to Perry while he was near or in his jacuzzi. His assistant then left the property to run some errands for his boss, returning later to find the A-list celebrity "face down" in his hot tub, deceased.

Source: OK!

Fox News Digital obtained court documents about the plea agreements.

