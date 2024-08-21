Matthew Perry's Assistant Worked With Drug Dealers to Try Covering Up Actor's Fatal Ketamine Overdose, New Document Reveals
Several people responsible for Matthew Perry's death attempted to save themselves from being connected to the actor's passing — though they weren't successful, as the Friends star's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and multiple alleged drug dealers have all been arrested as a result of an investigation into the star's fatal ketamine overdose.
As part of a plea agreement, Iwamasa admitted to working with "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha and her middleman Erik Fleming to attempt erasing any evidence that could prove Perry's assistant injected him multiple times with ketamine provided by Sangha through Fleming on October 28 — the day the 17 Again actor was found unresponsive in his backyard jacuzzi.
According to court documents obtained by a news publication, Fleming and Sangha called one another mere moments after learning Perry had died, deciding they would distance themselves from the drug deal by "deleting digital evidence" from their phones.
The "Ketamine Queen" ordered her middleman to erase all text messages sent between the two and fixed their settings on Signal — an encrypted messaging app — to ensure all future messages would be automatically deleted, per the legal papers.
On October 30, two days after the sitcom star lost his life, Fleming spoke to Perry's assistant on the phone, with Iwamasa revealing via the plea agreement that he had "cleaned up the scene" by disposing of syringes and ketamine vials used to inject the Whole Nine Yards actor.
Like Fleming and Sangha, Iwamasa said he also "deleted everything," however, the middleman appeared to attempt blaming the situation on Perry's assistant in text messages send to Sangha.
- Brooke Mueller Celebrates Birthday With Her and Charlie Sheen's Rarely Seen Twin Sons After Cooperating in Matthew Perry Death Investigation
- Matthew Perry and His Assistant Spent $55,000 on 55 Vials of Ketamine in the 29 Days Leading Up to Actor’s Tragic Death
- Inside Matthew Perry's Final Moments: 'Friends' Star Couldn't Speak or Move Days Before Death Due to Intense Ketamine Shot
"Please call... Got more info and want to bounce ideas off you. I'm 90 [percent] sure everyone is protected. I never dealt with [Victim M.P.]. Only his Assistant. So the Assistant was the enabler. Also are they doing a 3 month tox screening ... Does K stay in your system or is it immediately flushed out?" messages between Fleming and Sangha that were included in the court documents read.
The plea agreement additionally detailed a timeline of Perry's final moments, noting how his day began with a dose of ketamine administered by his assistant around 8:30 a.m.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
By 12:45 p.m., Perry allegedly asked Iwamasa to give him another dose of ketamine while he watched a movie. Just 40 minutes later, the Fools Rush In star supposedly requested a third injection, asking his assistant to "shoot me up with a big one," according to the plea.
The third and final injection that day was said to have been given to Perry while he was near or in his jacuzzi. His assistant then left the property to run some errands for his boss, returning later to find the A-list celebrity "face down" in his hot tub, deceased.
Fox News Digital obtained court documents about the plea agreements.