New Whip! Matthew Perry Flaunts $145K Aston Martin Sports Car Around L.A.
Living the good life. Matthew Perry cruised around the Los Angeles streets in his new Aston Martin sports car worth just over $145K.
The Friends alum was photographed behind the wheel of the sleek, black whip before he hopped out of the sports car. Despite driving around in the sexy vehicle, Perry kept his look casual in a black T-shirt, navy sweats and white sneakers, per photos obtained by Page Six.
Perry's most recent outing comes one month after he was last spotted in L.A. during which he was seen walking with a female friend, whom he has been seen with on multiple occasions as of late.
It's unclear who the woman is nor what the relationship is between the two, but Perry is believed to be single after calling it quits with ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz in June 2021. The former flames began dating in 2018, with the 17 Again actor proposing in 2020.
Meanwhile, Perry may be too busy with his future business endeavors to worry about his romantic life, as OK! reported he's gearing up to release what is expected to be a bombshell memoir about his life and time on the beloved '90s sitcom, which has his former costars shaking in their boots.
Perry "figures it’s time to come clean not just about his own life, but also about the good, the bad and the ugly things that happened on the Friends set," an insider spilled, noting he "couldn't care less" that he has his famous costars in a "panic" about what he may reveal.
While addressing his highly anticipated book, entitled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which is set to be released in November, Perry acknowledged in a February Instagram post: "So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me."
Noting "The highs were high" and "the lows were low," Perry shared: "I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t."
Aside from spilling the tea on his famous cast members, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow, Perry will also be opening up about his battle with addiction.