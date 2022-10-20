'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Reveals Multiple Exes Used Him For His Money: 'I Got Burned'
Though Matthew Perry is eager to find true love, he admitted his past relationships can make him hesitant to meet potential suitors. While chatting about the contents of his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed he's encountered more than one woman who used him for his bank account.
When asked what he looks for in a partner, he made note that he wants "somebody who's self-supporting. In every way, but monetarily especially because I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me."
Though the TV star, 53, didn't identify anyone by name, he said he's been with multiple women who wound up just being "in it for the money. It happens more often than you think. Somebody who has their own wealth is a pretty key component for me."
Other important qualities are a sense of humor, kindness and "somebody who can have a back and forth with me," he shared.
Perry dated quite a few notables in the '90s, including Julia Roberts and Baywatch alum Yasmin Bleeth, but his only engagement came from his relationship with producer Molly Hurwitz, though he called it off in 2021.
"That was me afraid. That is what I manifest, something that's wrong with them. And then I break up with them," he noted of his frequent broken romances. "But there can't be something wrong with everyone. I'm the common denominator. I left first because I thought they were going to annihilate me."
After years of commitment issues, Perry explained he's now trying to "learn as I go" — and he's not looking for just a fun fling.
"The next person I really take seriously is somebody that I'm going to be in love with," he declared. "I'm feeling more confident and I'm not afraid of love anymore, so the next girl I go out with better watch out."
Whenever the Friends star does meet the right one, he plans on starting a family as soon as possible. "I think I'd be great. I really do," he said of becoming a father. "I grew up with a lot of little kids around me, and that's probably why, but I can't wait."
Perry, whose book hits shelves on Tuesday, November 1, talked to PEOPLE.