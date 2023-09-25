Disheveled Matthew Perry Affectionate With Mystery Woman During Nobu Lunch Date

If he is dating the mystery brunette he took out to lunch, hopefully she isn't the one who potentially decides to leave, as Perry confessed that he is extremely worried about being dumped by someone, as OK! previously reported.

"I break up with them because I’m deathly afraid that they will find out that I’m not enough, that I don’t matter, and that I’m too needy, and they’ll break up with me and that will annihilate me and I’ll have to take drugs and that will kill me," Perry admitted during a 2022 magazine interview of his deepest and perhaps darkest fear.