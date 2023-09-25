Disheveled Matthew Perry Affectionate With Mystery Woman During Nobu Lunch Date
Oof. Matthew Perry's recent rare appearance might not be rated his best, as the Friends star looked a bit disheveled for the daytime outing.
On Sunday, September 24, the 54-year-old was spotted being affectionate with a mystery woman while heading into the celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu for a weekend lunch date.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Perry can be seen caressing the brunette beauty's back as he guided her toward a valet stand outside of the restaurant.
Perry sported a very casual outfit for the relaxed California afternoon — opting for a black long-sleeved shirt, gray joggers and dirty white sneakers, while the woman who accompanied the 17 Again actor elevated her style with a white long-sleeved button up top and blue jeans.
The Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing author's hair seemed to be overgrown — aside from the balding spot at the center of his scalp.
His noticeable hair loss came as no surprise after a source previously confirmed he was suffering from an aggressive case of balding, in part as a result of not taking care of himself throughout his years of addiction.
"Matt's very grateful to be sober and has vowed to get serious about diet and exercise and drop all the weight he's gained," the insider spilled about Perry, who admittedly put on some pounds since the height of his fame. "But when it comes to his hair loss, there isn't much he can do on his own."
The Fools Rush In actor's untidy appearance comes roughly 10 months after he got candid about his struggles with alcohol abuse while dropping a series of bombshell confessions upon the release of his memoir in November 2022.
If he is dating the mystery brunette he took out to lunch, hopefully she isn't the one who potentially decides to leave, as Perry confessed that he is extremely worried about being dumped by someone, as OK! previously reported.
"I break up with them because I’m deathly afraid that they will find out that I’m not enough, that I don’t matter, and that I’m too needy, and they’ll break up with me and that will annihilate me and I’ll have to take drugs and that will kill me," Perry admitted during a 2022 magazine interview of his deepest and perhaps darkest fear.
- Revealed: Matthew Perry Holds Secret Grudge Against Ryan Reynolds For Shocking Reason
- Unkempt Keanu Reeves Checks Out Hollywood Guitar Shop as He Continues to Ignore Matthew Perry Drama
- Matthew Perry Admits Nasty Keanu Reeves Mention In Book Was A 'Mean Thing To Do' & Promises To Remove His Name In 'Any Future Versions'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"That’s why I break up with these wonderful women that have crossed my path," The Ron Clark Story actor detailed before recalling the one and only time he was dumped, noting the situation caused him to head down a concerning spiral of substance abuse.
"I lit candles in my house and drank and drank and drank over that, for about two years," he shared.
Perry's fear inevitably led him to regrettably end things with numerous women, though he has since tried to move forward in terms of his love life.
"You’re not supposed to look in the rearview mirror because then you’ll crash your car," Perry acknowledged. "But I looked in the rearview mirror and I was like, they’re all gone. They’re all happy, which is great, but I’m the one who’s sitting in a screening room by myself. And there’s no lonelier moment than that."
Daily Mail obtained photos of Perry at Nobu Malibu.