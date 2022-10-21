Matthew Perry Looked Healthy While Out With Mystery Woman Prior To Revealing Near-Fatal Health Woes

The horrific ordeal left him in a two-week coma and he had to stay in the hospital for a total of five months. He was also forced to use a colostomy bag for nine months following the procedure.

"My therapist said, 'The next time you think about taking Oxycontin, just think about having a colostomy bag for the rest of your life,'" he shared. "And a little window opened and I crawled through it and I no longer want Oxycontin anymore."

The TV star's tome goes into greater detail about his demons, though it also delves into his sobriety, time on Friends, childhood, dealing with fame and much more.

Page Six reported on Perry's recent outing.