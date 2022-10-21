A Second Chance: Matthew Perry Reveals Near Death Experience Made Him Get Sober

The 17 Again star has been opening up like never before ahead of the release of his bombshell memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, out November 1, which dives into his longtime battle with addiction.

"I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again," Perry said of the tumultuous time in his life. "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober, and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."