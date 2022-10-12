'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'
Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.
When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.”
"I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."
While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.
As the renowned actor enjoys a taste of retirement, he also faces fear of a potential “rude awakening” when his former costar Matthew Perry releases his “very frank” memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which is set to be available to the public on Friday, October 28.
OK! reported news of the rumored diss from Perry, who's had hard feelings against LeBlanc ever since he participated in the Joey spinoff almost immediately after the bittersweet Friends finale in 2004.
"The full story of that betrayal hasn’t been told yet, and Matthew is not going to pull any punches,” a source previously dished.
“It’s been 18 years, but the Joey thing still stings Matthew and the other cast members because it was the only time one of them went behind everybody else’s back and tried to break up the act,” the insider continued of LeBlanc's inconsiderate decision to leave his longtime friends and castmates in the dust. “Matthew didn’t bring it up on the reunion last year, but he’s ready to set the record straight and isn’t going to hold back.”
LeBlanc isn't the only one expected to receive heat in Perry's upcoming tell-all book, as the other star-studded members of the iconic cast "panic" at rumors the 17 Again actor will "unload on the whole crew."
