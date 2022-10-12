'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'

"I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."

While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.

'FRIENDS' ALUM MATT LEBLANC SPOTTED OUT & ABOUT IN LOS ANGELES

As the renowned actor enjoys a taste of retirement, he also faces fear of a potential “rude awakening” when his former costar Matthew Perry releases his “very frank” memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which is set to be available to the public on Friday, October 28.