Matthew Perry's Parents Are 'Thrilled' His Drug Dealer Will Go to Trial Next Year: 'You're Going Down, Baby'
Matthew Perry's loved ones are hopeful that the people who contributed to the actor's 2023 death will be held accountable for their actions.
Exactly one year after the TV star died from the acute effects of ketamine, Today aired an interview with Perry's mom, Suzanne Morrison, and his stepdad, Keith Morrison, to discuss the upcoming trial and his legacy.
Suzanne said she's "thrilled" that his alleged drug dealer Jasveen Sangha — known as the "Ketamine Queen" — will be in court in March 2025.
Keith is also looking forward to the trial, sharing, "What I’m hoping, and I think the agencies that got involved in this are hoping, that people who have put themselves in the business of supplying people with the drugs that will kill them are now on notice."
"It doesn’t matter what your professional credentials are, you are going down, baby," he declared.
As OK! reported, the Friends fan-favorite was 54 when he was found dead in his hot tub last October.
His cause of death was determined to be the acute effects of ketamine with drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine listed as contributing factors.
Mark Chavez, who will also go to trial, ran a ketamine clinic and confessed he sold ketamine to Dr. Salvador Plasencia — one of the five people charged in Matthew's death — who then sold the drug to the celebrity's personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa.
Text messages between Chavez and Plasencia reportedly showed the duo wondering "how much this moron will pay" for the drug.
Iwamasa, who pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, is believed to be the one who injected Perry with the fatal dose.
At the time of the indictments, lawyer Martin Estrada stated, "They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry. But they did it anyway."
"We are not talking about legitimate ketamine treatment," he added. "We’re talking about two doctors who abused the trust they had, abused their licenses to put another person’s life at risk."
In Perry's stepdad's interview, he revealed that he thought the 17 Again star — who has battled substance abuse for the majority of his life — was sober at the time of his death.
"It certainly seemed like it to me. Though he had been treated with ketamine, it hadn’t turned into something that he couldn’t control," Keith explained. "Although, he was a guy who would make decisions. ‘I can handle this. I can do this. I can tell you what’s right. I know the whole system inside and out. I know what the drug will do to me.’ So there was that worry that, what’s he really doing?"