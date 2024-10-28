or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Matthew Perry
OK LogoNEWS

Matthew Perry's Parents Are 'Thrilled' His Drug Dealer Will Go to Trial Next Year: 'You're Going Down, Baby'

Photo of Matthew Perry and an image of his stepdad, Keith Morrison, and his mom, Suzanne Morrison.
Source: mega;@todayshow/x

The people who supplied Matthew Perry with ketamine will be in court next year.

By:

Oct. 28 2024, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Matthew Perry's loved ones are hopeful that the people who contributed to the actor's 2023 death will be held accountable for their actions.

Exactly one year after the TV star died from the acute effects of ketamine, Today aired an interview with Perry's mom, Suzanne Morrison, and his stepdad, Keith Morrison, to discuss the upcoming trial and his legacy.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry parents thrilled drug dealer trial next year
Source: mega

Matthew Perry died in October 2023 from the acute effects of ketamine.

Article continues below advertisement

Suzanne said she's "thrilled" that his alleged drug dealer Jasveen Sangha — known as the "Ketamine Queen" — will be in court in March 2025.

Keith is also looking forward to the trial, sharing, "What I’m hoping, and I think the agencies that got involved in this are hoping, that people who have put themselves in the business of supplying people with the drugs that will kill them are now on notice."

"It doesn’t matter what your professional credentials are, you are going down, baby," he declared.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry parents thrilled drug dealer trial next year
Source: @todayshow/x

The star's family discussed his death and the aftermath on 'Today.'

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the Friends fan-favorite was 54 when he was found dead in his hot tub last October.

His cause of death was determined to be the acute effects of ketamine with drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine listed as contributing factors.

MORE ON:
Matthew Perry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Chavez, who will also go to trial, ran a ketamine clinic and confessed he sold ketamine to Dr. Salvador Plasencia — one of the five people charged in Matthew's death — who then sold the drug to the celebrity's personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa.

Text messages between Chavez and Plasencia reportedly showed the duo wondering "how much this moron will pay" for the drug.

Iwamasa, who pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, is believed to be the one who injected Perry with the fatal dose.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry parents thrilled drug dealer trial next year
Source: mega

Five individuals were charged in the actor's death.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time of the indictments, lawyer Martin Estrada stated, "They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry. But they did it anyway."

"We are not talking about legitimate ketamine treatment," he added. "We’re talking about two doctors who abused the trust they had, abused their licenses to put another person’s life at risk."

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry parents thrilled drug dealer trial next year
Source: mega

The 'Friends' star was not married and had no children when he passed away.

In Perry's stepdad's interview, he revealed that he thought the 17 Again star — who has battled substance abuse for the majority of his life — was sober at the time of his death.

"It certainly seemed like it to me. Though he had been treated with ketamine, it hadn’t turned into something that he couldn’t control," Keith explained. "Although, he was a guy who would make decisions. ‘I can handle this. I can do this. I can tell you what’s right. I know the whole system inside and out. I know what the drug will do to me.’ So there was that worry that, what’s he really doing?"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.