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Maura Higgins Declines 'Bachelorette' Role as She Dismisses Fan Speculation With Firm Response: 'Absolutely Not'

Photo of Maura Higgins.
Source: MEGA

Maura Higgins firmly ruled herself out as the next ‘Bachelorette.’

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Sept. 13 2026, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

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Maura Higgins has definitively stated that she will not be the next Bachelorette, dismissing fan speculation with a firm response.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on April 22 at Hulu’s Get Real event, Higgins stated, “Absolutely not,” when asked about participating in the ABC reality dating show.

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IMAGE OF The reality star embraced her independence and single lifestyle.
Source: MEGA

The reality star embraced her independence and single lifestyle.

At 35 years old, Higgins emphasized her satisfaction with her current lifestyle. “Guys, I’m 35!” she remarked, adding, “Do you know what? I’m so happy. I don’t want a man. I don’t want anyone in my space. I like to come home to my beautiful clean house. I don’t have to pick up their s***. I don’t actually have time anyway.”

Higgins’s independence is apparent, and she humorously referenced her upcoming appearance on Dancing With the Stars season 35. She joked about needing a trophy to place in her “free Birkin,” a nod to her aspirations in the dance competition.

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Image of She reflected on her complicated relationship dynamic with fellow reality star Rob Rausch.
Source: MEGA

She reflected on her complicated relationship dynamic with fellow reality star Rob Rausch.

In a recent conversation with Elite Daily, Higgins opened up about her choice to remain celibate. She reflected on her experiences with Rob Rausch, her fellow Love Island contestant, who previously deceived her during their time on the show. The emotional toll of this experience has led her to reconsider her romantic pursuits.

Rausch, who won The Traitors season 4, gifted Higgins a Birkin bag after his victory. “He told me he’s going to get me a gift, which is going to be a Birkin handbag. So when he gets that, then he’s fully forgiven,” she told Us Weekly in February. This gesture hints at a complicated relationship dynamic between the two.

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Image of Maura Higgins competed in the latest season of 'Dancing With the Stars' alongside Ciara Miller.
Source: MEGA

Maura Higgins competed in the latest season of 'Dancing With the Stars' alongside Ciara Miller.

As for Higgins's future, she competed alongside Summer House star Ciara Miller in the latest season of Dancing With the Stars. The previous season's winner, Robert Irwin, went on to host a new spinoff titled Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, which premiered in July.

In the realm of reality television, the fate of The Bachelorette hangs in the balance. Following allegations of domestic violence involving Taylor Frankie Paul, ABC halted her season. Sources have indicated that there are no immediate plans to cast a new Bachelorette. Disney reality TV chief, Rob Mills, mentioned, “Everything with that is one day at a time.” He highlighted the importance of addressing the human aspects of the situation.

Mills expressed concern for Paul and her family in light of recent events. He stated, “The day all of that stuff happened, really our first sort of concern was really for Taylor and the family and everyone involved in that … it was really more on a human level.” Mills suggested that if Paul’s season ultimately airs, audiences will likely appreciate it.

Image of Maura Higgins embraced her independence as she looked ahead to her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ journey.
Source: MEGA

Maura Higgins embraced her independence as she looked ahead to her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ journey.

Higgins’s strong declaration against seeking a romantic partner reflects a growing trend among public figures embracing independence. As she prepares for her dance debut, it remains to be seen how her choices will resonate with fans and whether they will influence her future relationships.

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