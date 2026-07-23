Maura Higgins Sizzles in Skimpy Lingerie as She Seductively Poses in Paris: Photos
July 23 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
Maura Higgins made sure all eyes were on her during a glamorous trip to Paris.
The Love Island U.K. alum took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos from the French capital, giving fans a look at several glamorous outfits while posing inside a luxury hotel.
One striking snap showed Higgins lounging across a bed in a black balconette bra paired with a matching black skirt that sat low on her hips. She styled her shoulder-length brunette hair in soft curls with rollers still clipped in place, giving the look a touch of old Hollywood glamour as she held a vintage telephone receiver.
Another eye-catching photo featured the reality star in blush pink lingerie, including a satin bra, matching bottoms and a coordinating striped robe draped off her shoulders. She completed the elegant ensemble with black lace thigh-high stockings while confidently posing in a hotel doorway.
From ‘Love Island’ to ‘The Traitors’
The Irish beauty first became a household name after appearing on Love Island U.K. Season 5 in 2019.
More recently, fans watched Higgins compete on Season 4 of The Traitors, where she reached the final round table alongside Rob Rausch and Eric Nam.
Although Higgins made it to the end of the competition, she was unable to identify Rausch as the final remaining Traitor.
After filming wrapped, Rausch surprised Higgins with a thoughtful gift following his game-winning betrayal.
"It was so weird, in that moment," Rausch told GQ at the time. “[But] I did it, I won the game, it’s over…but at the same time, it was very bittersweet. It wasn’t like, Hooray! It wasn’t happy feelings straight away. I was like, Oh, gosh."
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The Birkin Bag Everyone Is Talking About
Following the finale, Higgins received a burgundy leather Birkin bag with gold hardware, personally choosing the style herself. The luxury handbag reportedly retails for $16,000.
The designer accessory quickly became a favorite topic among fans, with many asking about it whenever they see her.
"If I don't have the bag on me, everyone's like, where's the Birkin?" she joked to a news outlet. "The Birkin is getting more attention than me."
Despite the dramatic ending to The Traitors, Higgins said she has no hard feelings about the experience.
“I am still a very fiery character. I haven’t changed, but I know when it’s a game,” she told Cosmopolitan in March. “I’m so proud of myself for handling that with grace.”
While Higgins first rose to fame on one of television's biggest dating shows, she admitted romance isn't at the top of her priority list these days.
The TV personality explained that she's open to meeting someone special, but she's not actively searching for a relationship.
Despite being introduced to the public through one of the world's most popular dating series, Higgins is taking a more relaxed approach to her love life.
“I’m not saying I’m not open [to a relationship],” she said, “but I’m not checking my DMs to see who’s in there.”