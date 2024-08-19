Mauricio Umansky Packs on the PDA With New Girlfriend Nikita Kahn as Kyle Richards Is Still Processing 'Hard' Split

Now, Umansky has been spotted once again with Kahn, as TMZ obtained photos of the duo walking along the beach on August 17.

Kahn donned a bikini, while Umansky strutted around shirtless with a bathing suit on.

Not one to shy away from PDA — given their last photos that were released — the pair were spotted holding hands on the sand. While in the water, Kahn straddled Umansky, and it looked as though went in for a kiss.

The couple displayed their affection for one another while at One&Only Mandarina, Mexico, a resort right outside Puerto Vallarta.