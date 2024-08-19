Mauricio Umansky Packs on the PDA With New Girlfriend Nikita Kahn as Kyle Richards Is Still Processing 'Hard' Split
When Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ ex Mauricio Umansky was spotted kissing Nikita Kahn at an airport on July 17, fans assumed his marriage to Richards was officially over.
Now, Umansky has been spotted once again with Kahn, as TMZ obtained photos of the duo walking along the beach on August 17.
Kahn donned a bikini, while Umansky strutted around shirtless with a bathing suit on.
Not one to shy away from PDA — given their last photos that were released — the pair were spotted holding hands on the sand. While in the water, Kahn straddled Umansky, and it looked as though went in for a kiss.
The couple displayed their affection for one another while at One&Only Mandarina, Mexico, a resort right outside Puerto Vallarta.
While the timing may be coincidental, these pictures surfaced just hours after it was announced that Umansky’s Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills was axed. According to Deadline, the show — which followed Umansky’s real estate firm The Agency — was cut due to “viewing numbers versus the cost of production.”
When the first photos of Umansky and Kahn kissing initially surfaced, Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton spoke out on July 23 about how Richards was coping. "Eventually it was gonna happen, and I think it's very difficult to see," Hilton shared with Entertainment Tonight. Noting she “was concerned about” Richards, Hilton said that even in the wake of Umansky’s photos, Richards “looks the best she’s ever looked.”
On August 10, another insider spoke out about Richards’ reaction to the pictures, explaining she was absolutely “humiliated” by them. “Mauricio was gallivanting in public with this young chippie to show her what she’s missing,” the source said of the photos of Umansky and Kahn. Rather than making Richards want to run back into her estranged husband’s arms, the insider revealed the pictures were “the end of their marriage right there!" “Mauricio had really hoped their marriage would fall back into place,” the source added, “but he figured he was a sucker letting grass grow under his feet while Kyle took her time making up her damned mind! Now, he has forced her hand — and he doesn’t feel bad about it one bit!"
Richards’ costar Garcelle Beauvais also spoke out about the pictures Richards saw on August 14.
“It’s hard seeing people go through things and it's so public, that's really hard to watch,” Beauvais told Us Weekly. “I feel for Kyle, for sure. And it's hard seeing pictures of [your ex moving on] even if you don't want them back.” Beauvai also shared how even if Richards doesn’t want Umansky back, it’s “hard” to see him moving on. While Richards and Umansky had not confirmed if their separation would result in a divorce, once the photos of Umansky and Kahn surfaced, Richards took to her Instagram bio to remove the word “wife.”