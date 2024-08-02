Kyle Richards Is 'More Than Ready to Divorce' Mauricio Umansky After He Was Seen Packing on the PDA With Nikita Kahn in Greece
The final straw?
According to a source, Kyle Richards now feels "more than ready to divorce" Mauricio Umansky after seeing photos of him kissing actress Nikita Kahn in Greece.
The mom-of-four, 55, previously hinted at a potential finalization to their 2023 separation as she removed "wife" from her Instagram bio following her estranged husband's public smooch.
Even her half-sister Kathy Hilton, 65, admitted the real estate guru's PDA-packed outing came as a shock, telling a reporter, "I think it was a hard pill to swallow. So, what I’m trying to do is just kind of calm [Richards] down a bit."
Whenever Richards does move forward with the divorce, the source said she's "ready to take him to the cleaners" since they don't have a prenup.
"Kyle’s been there from the very beginning. She propped Mauricio up all these years, and now she’s ready to take him down a few notches," they explained to a news outlet.
While the pair has yet to reveal the reason behind their separation — Richards said at the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion that "it’s nobody’s f------ business — she hinted at trust issues during a few episodes.
"With any marriage there’s issues that you have, and they come up, and then something like I said in my interview happened where I did lose my trust," she vaguely confessed.
- Kyle Richards Flaunts Bikini Bod After Mauricio Umansky Was Spotted Locking Lips With New Woman
- Kyle Richards Is in a 'Very Difficult' Situation After Mauricio Umansky Was Spotted Kissing Another Woman, Says Sister Kathy
- 'Wife' No More! Kyle Richards Removes Title From Instagram Bio After Ex Mauricio Umansky Was Seen Kissing Another Woman
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I care about my family first, and I really did try, and then when I couldn’t, the kind of things that I was, I don’t want to say putting up with, just became more apparent to me, I guess I couldn’t do that anymore and I finally just had a breaking point," the Halloween star continued.
Since last year, Richards has sparked dating rumors with singer Morgan Wade, 29, but the women have denied being more than friends despite being attached at the hip and even getting matching tattoos.
When Umansky was asked about the gossip on an episode of Buying Beverly Hills, he replied, "I have not asked her straight up. There's a lot of news on the two of them, are they dating, are they not dating..."
"They definitely have some sort of connection together, there's no doubt about that," he said. "They spend a lot of time together. What that connection is, I have no idea."
Richards and Umanksy — who share three daughters together and a daughter from one of the matriarch's previous romances — announced their separation in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage.
Life & Style reported on Richards being ready to file for divorce.