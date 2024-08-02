Kyle Richards Is 'More Than Ready to Divorce' Mauricio Umansky After He Was Seen Packing on the PDA With Nikita Kahn in Greece

The mom-of-four, 55, previously hinted at a potential finalization to their 2023 separation as she removed "wife" from her Instagram bio following her estranged husband's public smooch.

Even her half-sister Kathy Hilton, 65, admitted the real estate guru's PDA-packed outing came as a shock, telling a reporter, "I think it was a hard pill to swallow. So, what I’m trying to do is just kind of calm [Richards] down a bit."