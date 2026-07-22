Maury Povich Recalls the Time Jim Carrey Turned His Fertility Drama Into 'Fodder' for Late-Night TV: 'It Was Surreal'

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Maury Povich recounted what it felt like to have Jim Carrey parody him in a late-night TV skit while going through a difficult fertility journey. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the talk show host traveled down memory lane to the early '90s when sketch comedy shows were particularly unhinged and had far fewer limitations.

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Maury Povich Recalled Becoming 'Fodder' for Late-Night TV

Source: MEGA Maury Povich and Connie Chung had been married since 1984.

Povich has been married to superstar journalist Connie Chung since 1984, and in 1990 the couple decided to grow their family. "I remember In Living Color. It was way back; Connie had to quit her big nighttime show on CBS called Eye to Eye With Connie Chung because we were trying to have a baby. And it kind of went viral that she was going to do this," he recalled, referring to Keenen Ivory Wayans’ hit comedy series. "It became fodder for the late-night TV shows and stuff, about Connie and I trying to have a baby, and what goes into that," he continued.

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Source: MEGA Maury Povich and Connie Chung had been going through a fertility journey in the early 1990s.

"And then In Living Color, Jim Carrey played me jumping on Connie in a bed...It was this big skit at the time, and I’ve got Jim Carrey playing me. It was surreal," Povich stated. The sketch aired on Season 3 of the show in an episode titled "We Want Maury." It depicted Steve Park's Chung appearing in a doorway and jolting Carrey's Povich awake with her scream. Park then seductively says, "I’m still not pregnant."

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Source: MEGA Jim Carrey impersonated Maury Povich in the 1992 skit about the latter's fertility drama.

Carrey, however, rebuts her, saying, "Come on, Connie, just let me rest for a few hours, then I’ll be ready to do it again, I promise." Park then proceeds to strip off her gown, revealing a racy lingerie set before breaking into a parody rendition of 2 Live Crew's song "Me So H----," renamed "Me Want Maury." The reimagined song goes, "[I] quit my job in news because I want to have a child / now I spend my days at home driving Maury wild." The sequence ends with backup dancers holding Carrey back at the bedside, while he screams in agony.

Maury Povich Now Enjoys Being Parodied on Late-Night TV

Source: MEGA Maury Povich revealed that he now enjoys being parodied on TV.