What's Behind Jim Carrey's New Look? Experts Weigh in as Wild Plastic Surgery and 'Clone' Theories Explode

Jim Carrey Sparked Plastic Surgery Rumors at a Film Awards Ceremony

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey's dramatic transformation at the Cesar Awards made headlines.

Jim Carrey's new look sparked a wave of wild conspiracy theories. The How the Grinch Stole Christmas actor received an honorary award and delivered an emotional speech entirely in French at the 51st César Awards in France on February 27. "Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah," he said. "I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father, Percy Joseph Carrey who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter." He concluded his speech, "So, how was my French? Almost mediocre, right? Forgive me, I didn't speak French, but I'm just learning it. My tongue is tired." While The Mask star's French speech was a major talking point, his unrecognizable look became the focus of intense public interest. Online sleuths flooded social media with wild conspiracy theories, claiming he either went under the scalpel or was replaced with a "clone." One commented on CANAL+'s YouTube video, "LOL, who's the person in the mask? "This is not Jim !!! He is absolutely not him!" a second inferred, while a third added, "Even the clone freaked." Most fans pointed out he "doesn't look or sound the same," citing a viral red carpet interview at the event as evidence.

Jim Carrey Was Confronted Amid the Rumors

Source: MEGA Photos and videos of Jim Carrey from the awards show have been circulating online.

In another video shared by user @moha_wears, the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 actor stopped to greet fans and sign autographs after his César Awards appearance. He asked Carrey, "Mr. Jim Carrey, every fake news is saying you are not Jim Carrey. That's true or not? Please, give answer." Unfazed by the remark, Carrey continued engaging with fans and maintaining a steady smile. Speculation surrounding Carrey's plastic surgery and "clone" theories grew as online commenters cited further alleged inconsistencies, from his eye color to the hand he used to sign autographs. An executive also debunked the rumors. “Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation," Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of France's César Awards, told Variety in a statement about the star. "Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions. He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words. He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members. His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again.”

Experts Addressed Speculation About Jim Carrey's 'New Face'

Source: MEGA Online sleuths claimed Jim Carrey had been 'cloned.'

Speaking in an interview with RadarOnline.com, top plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian analyzed the differences in Carrey's evolving look. The triple-board-certified plastic surgeon noted The Cable Guy actor's forehead and brow area are "consistent with normal male aging rather than surgical alteration," while his eye area "shows mild hollowing and some skin laxity consistent with age." "If anything, the changes here appear consistent with natural volume loss and dermal thinning," he added. Dr. Hovsepian, on the other hand, pointed out the "most noticeable shift" in Carrey's look, particularly in the midface and cheek area. "Compared to earlier images, there seems to be slightly increased fullness" in the cheek area, which the expert believed could be due to mild hyaluronic acid filler or temporary post-treatment swelling if volumizing procedures were performed recently. "The male midface is ideally flatter and more structural. When fullness increases here, it can soften masculine definition," he explained, adding he saw "some softening along the jawline relative to his earlier appearances" that is "extremely common with aging." The plastic surgeon noted, "I see a man in his 60s with natural structural aging and possibly modest aesthetic maintenance that may read differently under certain lighting conditions." If Carrey had gone under the knife, Dr. Hovsepian said it has been very "conservative" work, like "subtle volumizing interventions." "The most important principle in male aesthetics is preserving character. Jim Carrey's face still moves naturally and retains identity, which suggests any intervention has been conservative rather than extreme," he continued.

