or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Meadow Walker
OK LogoNEWS

Meadow Walker Goes Topless as She Wears Only Undies in Steamy New Photo

Photo of Meadow Walker.
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker bared it all in her latest Instagram post!

By:

April 28 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Meadow Walker just blessed her fans' Instagram feeds!

On Sunday, April 27, the only child of late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker took to social media with a series of steamy photos in little-to-no clothing.

Article continues below advertisement
meadow walker topless underwear steamy photo thirst trap
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

The model went topless while wearing nothing but underwear.

Article continues below advertisement

In one of the photos Meadow, 26, shared over the weekend with no caption, the model went topless while standing on her couch in a pair of white underwear.

Meadow's toned tummy was put on full display as she teasingly covered her chest with her hand. She had one bracelet around her wrist and wore her hair down in a natural style.

Article continues below advertisement

The brunette beauty's face couldn't be seen in the topless photo, as she turned her head over her shoulder and away from the camera.

In another picture, however, Meadow was lying on a bed while smiling at the ceiling in white lace lingerie and a cardigan.

Article continues below advertisement
meadow walker topless underwear steamy photo thirst trap
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker donned an alluring white lingerie set in another photo.

Article continues below advertisement

In a less sultry image, Meadow provided a glimpse inside of her self-care routine, as she wore eye patches while looking into the mirror in a maroon T-shirt. She had her hair up in a messy bun and donned a pair of dainty hoop earrings.

An additional snap showcased the star in a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black blazer. She posed with an iced coffee in her hand and sipped it out of a straw.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments section of Meadow's post, fans gushed over her beauty.

"The prettiest of them all 🦋💞," one admirer penned, as another person called her an "angel."

MORE ON:
Meadow Walker

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
meadow walker topless underwear steamy photo thirst trap
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

The star showcased her self-care routine with a pair of under-eye patches.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Meadow went topless for the 'Gram, as back in January, the gorgeous celebrity wore nothing but underwear in a black-and-white photo.

Article continues below advertisement

The upload showcased Meadow's chest as she lifted her duvet cover with wet hair.

While Meadow loves to share steamy snaps via social media, she also uses her platform to honor her father's legacy.

Article continues below advertisement
meadow walker topless underwear steamy photo thirst trap
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker went business casual while sipping coffee.

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2024, Meadow paid tribute to her dad on the 11th anniversary of his passing.

"Easter (1999)," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of Paul holding her as a child. "Pops in the Bahamas, in front of your old office on the universal lot (2024), fast (2001), goofballs. 11 years without you. I miss you every day. I love you so much."

Paul devastatingly died in 2013 after the car he was in crashed at a speed of more than 100 mph and burst into flames.

The Furious 7 actor was 40 years old.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.