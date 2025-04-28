Meadow Walker Goes Topless as She Wears Only Undies in Steamy New Photo
Meadow Walker just blessed her fans' Instagram feeds!
On Sunday, April 27, the only child of late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker took to social media with a series of steamy photos in little-to-no clothing.
In one of the photos Meadow, 26, shared over the weekend with no caption, the model went topless while standing on her couch in a pair of white underwear.
Meadow's toned tummy was put on full display as she teasingly covered her chest with her hand. She had one bracelet around her wrist and wore her hair down in a natural style.
The brunette beauty's face couldn't be seen in the topless photo, as she turned her head over her shoulder and away from the camera.
In another picture, however, Meadow was lying on a bed while smiling at the ceiling in white lace lingerie and a cardigan.
In a less sultry image, Meadow provided a glimpse inside of her self-care routine, as she wore eye patches while looking into the mirror in a maroon T-shirt. She had her hair up in a messy bun and donned a pair of dainty hoop earrings.
An additional snap showcased the star in a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black blazer. She posed with an iced coffee in her hand and sipped it out of a straw.
In the comments section of Meadow's post, fans gushed over her beauty.
"The prettiest of them all 🦋💞," one admirer penned, as another person called her an "angel."
This isn't the first time Meadow went topless for the 'Gram, as back in January, the gorgeous celebrity wore nothing but underwear in a black-and-white photo.
The upload showcased Meadow's chest as she lifted her duvet cover with wet hair.
While Meadow loves to share steamy snaps via social media, she also uses her platform to honor her father's legacy.
In November 2024, Meadow paid tribute to her dad on the 11th anniversary of his passing.
"Easter (1999)," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of Paul holding her as a child. "Pops in the Bahamas, in front of your old office on the universal lot (2024), fast (2001), goofballs. 11 years without you. I miss you every day. I love you so much."
Paul devastatingly died in 2013 after the car he was in crashed at a speed of more than 100 mph and burst into flames.
The Furious 7 actor was 40 years old.